advertisement

Members of the Semiahmoo Peninsula business community celebrated the Lunar New Year with dinner, live music and mixing, during a Wednesday event in South Surrey.

The evening’s welcome to Rat Year included performances by Annie Guo in Guzheng (a Chinese zither), Jan Walls with bamboo catchers and Marc Burchell, who played a 12-string guitar and sang a ballad.

advertisement

It was “a tremendous success,” said Burchell, who is vice president of the Surrey-White Rock Community Engagement Association.

The society co-organized the event – held at the Imperial Garden Chinese Kitchen – with the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce.

READ MORE: The room welcomes Chinese New Year

Burchell noted the winter weather that wreaked havoc on many of the continent’s roads on Wednesday did little to dampen the enthusiasm for the celebration – most of the 130 guests who had registered were able to attend.

Those who encouraged her to donate traditional Chinese clothing or the color red, and many were drawn to the spirit.

Chinese New Year officially begins on January 25th. Rat, is the first zodiac symbol in the Chinese calendar and represents a new beginning, wealth and surplus, according to an event poster. People born in the Rat Year include those with birthdays in 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960, 1948, 1936 and 1924.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

Winter weather did little to deter guests from the Chinese New Year celebration dinner at the Imperial Garden on Wednesday. Sponsors included the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce and the Surrey White Rock Community Engagement Association. (Contributed photo)

advertisement