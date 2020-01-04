advertisement

Hospital improvements, booming commercial areas and level crossing moves will help boost prices in many Melbourne suburbs in 2020.

Yarra Junction, Hillside and Truganina are among the city’s top addresses next year, according to the Real Estate Institute of Victoria.

Clyde North, Lyndhurst and Mickleham were also on the watch list of the top industry.

According to REIV data, Yarra Junction’s average property price rose 6.5 percent in the twelve months to September 2019 to $ 590,000.

Chris Lord, Sales Manager at Professionals Yarra Junction, said more buyers would move to the affordable city as prices rose closer to the city.

“The biggest problem for us is that first-time buyers and families are leaving the eastern suburbs and moving further away from Lilydale, Mooroolbark and Croydon to find affordable housing,” said Lord.

“There were new developments that many families value to get in and buy. But the thing is, supply cannot really keep up with demand and prices will go up. ”

Planned upgrades to the city’s sports district, the Yarra Center, would also attract more families, he added.

Leah Calnan, president of REIV, said new shopping areas in Hillside and Truganina would bring more shoppers to these suburbs.

“There is a lot of development, new land releases and infrastructure in Hillside,” said Ms. Calnan.

“A commercial area in Truganina was recently sold for $ 2 billion. This is one of the city’s largest projects in the west.”

Truganina’s median house price rose 3.6 percent to $ 575,000 in the twelve months to September.

Clyde North was a hot spot for buyers who wanted to break into Berwick, said OBrien director Darren Hutchins.

“The suburb borders Berwick, known as the Toorak of the Southeast,” said Hutchins.

“It still has all the good schools, Federation University, Chisholm TAFE and the Fountain Gate shopping mall on the street.”

The Casey Hospital’s $ 135 million expansion project should also add value to the region.

In Lyndhurst, removing level crossings on the Cranbourne line has made life in the suburbs more attractive, Ms. Calnan said.

In the meantime, Mickleham’s booming population is expected to put pressure on prices.

The Hume City Council has predicted that Mickleham’s population will increase eight times to 27,401 people in the decade by 2026.

Real estate prices in Melbourne were driven up by data firms and were 17 percent in 2020. Population growth, interest rate cuts and a more relaxed lending policy contributed to demand.

SUBURB’S CLOCK IN 2020:

1. Yarra Junction, medium house price $ 590,000

2nd hillside ($ 670,000)

3. Truganina ($ 575,000)

4.Clyde North (568.250)

5. Lyndhurst ($ 630,000)

6.Mickleham ($ 522,500)

Source: Real Estate Institute of Victoria, average prices up to September 2019.

