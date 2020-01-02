advertisement

Don Larsen, the pitcher responsible for the only perfect game in the history of the World Series, died on Wednesday at the age of 90, according to his representative Andrew Levy.

Larsen, a former pitcher-pitcher, played for seven teams in his 14 seasons in the majors. He played five of those seasons with the New York Yankees and won two World Series titles.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Don Larsen, who remained a welcome and familiar face at our annual Old-Timers’ Day celebrations in the decades following his playing career,” the Yankees said in a statement. “The Yankees organization expresses its deepest condolences to Don’s family and friends in this difficult time. He will be missed.”

In Game 5 of the 1956 World Series between the Yankees and Brooklyn Dodgers, Larsen famously threw the only perfect game in the history of Major League Baseball. The Yankees went on to win the series.

