advertisement

The Constitutional Freedom Justice Center says it has been held to defend She Point Beauty Studio, which operates in Surrey and Vancouver, against a new human rights complaint filed by transgender activist Jessica Yaniv.

A press release posted on Tuesday by Calgary-based JCCF, under the heading “Yaniv Targets Another East Indian Beauty Salon in New Waxing Complaint”, says “serial complainant” has male genitals but self-identified like a woman.

advertisement

Last October, the British Columbia Court of Human Rights dismissed Yaniv’s appeals filed against Blue Heaven Beauty Lounge and Sandeep Benipal, Suhki Hehar and Sukhi Beauty Salon Dream, Marcia DaSilva, Hina Moin, Pam Dulay, Judy Tran and Merle Norman, alleging gender discrimination on the basis of identity and expression for refusing to provide waxing services.

“In five cases, Yaniv she requested waxing of her scrotum,” Tribunal Member Devyn Cousineau noted on October 22, 2019, the reasons for the decision. “In two, she required waxing of her arms or legs.”

READ ALSO: Prohibition of publishing transgender complainant’s name banned in Surrey wax dispute

READ ALSO: Aesthetists cannot be forced to wax male genitals, B.C. court rules

Cousineau found that waxing of the scrotum “was not a service usually provided by respondents. As such, they did not deny Ms. Yaniv a service and did not discriminate against her.”

She concluded Yaniv “engaged in a human rights complaints model aimed at small businesses for personal financial gain and / or to punish certain ethnic groups that she perceives as hostile to LGBTQ + people’s rights.” “.

Cousineau ordered Yaniv, 32, to pay respondents a total of $ 6,000, which she said “strikes the right balance in expressing the Tribunal’s conviction for Mr Yaniv’s conduct, while not imposing much of a conviction. tough on her. “

However, respondents retained $ 15,000 to be “a very reasonable amount”.

In this latest complaint, according to the JCCF, a hearing date has not yet been set but is expected to continue this year.

“Women have a constitutional right not to be forced to touch biological men intimately or very personally if they are not comfortable doing so,” said Jay Cameron, a lawyer and manager of JCCF litigation. “Like male genital waxing, our client does not provide male foot waxing services to the public, and we intend to vigorously defend against this targeted harassment on behalf of our client.”

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement