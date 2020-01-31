advertisement

Yandy Smith-Harris Yesterday celebrated the return of her husband and the father of her children Mendeecees from prison. The reality TV star and celebrity manager were soaked in black and white fur flush with the floor straight out of Cruella de Vil’s closet. Can we say fabulous ?!

She captioned the photo: “I will never come back.” in each other’s arms. Other images show them walking around listening to the radio and simply enjoying being in the presence of each other.

Yandy stood alongside Mendeecees during his four-year prison term, joining the ride-or-die ranks of Keyshia Ka’oir and Tiny. We are happy to see a husband and a father reuniting with his family. We wish them many blessings!

