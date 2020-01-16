advertisement

Yamaha sells more acoustic guitars in the United States than anyone else. It sells every fourth musical instrument worldwide.

Yes, says Tom Sumner, president of the Yamaha Corporation of America. The annual NAMM Show in Anaheim, which started on Thursday, is a big deal for the Orange County-based company.

advertisement

“We are planning this show around June or July to finish,” Sumner said in front of the Yamaha booth – although the booth really doesn’t do justice to the 34,000 square feet of real estate Yamaha is taking up at the Anaheim Marriott to the Anaheim Convention Center. “We start setting up the stand on Saturday and it was ready at 8:30 this morning when we opened. We were still working on it this morning. “

Tom Sumner is President of the Yamaha Corporation of Amerca, the musical instrument and technology company based in Orange County. He started there 31 years ago as a seller of portable keyboards. (Courtesy of Yamaha Corporation of America)

Tower of Power will lead the Saturday night show at the NAMM Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage, one of four concerts that Yamaha 2020 will be presenting at the NAMM. (Courtesy of Yamaha Corporation of America)

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

The NAMM Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage offers free music throughout the congress with three nightly concerts with big names, so that Yamaha evokes memories of the NAMM participants, said Yamaha President Tom Sumner. (Courtesy of Yamaha Corporation of America)

Tom Sumner is President of the Yamaha Corporation of Amerca, the musical instrument and technology company based in Orange County. He started there 31 years ago as a seller of portable keyboards. (Courtesy of Yamaha Corporation of America)



Because of Yamaha’s broad reach in the world of musical instruments and performances, Sumner says the impact on NAMM participants can vary from person to person.

“You’re a dealer,” he says. “This is one of the few opportunities for dealers of musical instruments to see all the instruments or many instruments that we have in one place.” This year the company is presenting around 75 new products in its wide range of instruments at NAMM. “I think it is close to 13,000 or 14,000 instruments if you add everything up, so we cannot show everything here.

“But this gives our music retailers the opportunity to pick up products and see what they can sell to their customers,” says Sumner.

“The second is for artists,” he continued. “Many artists come to the show because they like to see what’s new. With musicians, a new instrument can initiate a new song, it can initiate a new tone. As musicians, we are always looking for things that inspire us.

“And then the third thing is for people who don’t even come to the show. If you’re a music nerd or musical instrument nerd, you want to know what’s new at NAMM. About 100,000 people come to NAMM, and about 50,000 of them come through the Yamaha booth. That’s about half the show, which is pretty neat.

“But when we look at how many people come and see, either through social media or through our website, it’s 30 million, 40 million people worldwide,” says Sumner.

Outside of the booth, Yamaha is hosting four major concerts – one worship concert with Christian music star Michael W. Smith at the Hilton and three on stage, which are held in the square between the convention center and the Hilton and Marriott hotels, which include an Star shows with big names are kept secret until they come on stage on Friday evening.

Among the expected highlights from NAMM, Sumner highlighted three products that the company is presenting here: a new electronic version of an acoustic stand-up bass, a new line of acoustic guitars that aims to get more people into the world of playing instruments with Bring nylon strings and an organ that reproduces the sound of the old Hammond B3 or other tonewheel organs, but is much easier for players.

At the Yamaha booth, its product specialists and marketing managers held demonstrations for anyone interested in these three new products or others.

“For me, the feeling and the sound are crucial,” says Charley Sabatino, product specialist for the new SLB300SK Silent Bass. “It has to feel and sound like an acoustic bass.”

The instrument essentially removes the voluminous body of a traditional bass and leaves an upright core with electronic sound modeling that can be used to recreate the warm tones of a bass. Sumner says it fits the Yamaha goal to make life easier for the musicians. Instead of lugging a massive bass around in a massive suitcase, it fits into a suitcase that you can take on a plane.

The NX series of nylon string acoustic guitars contains electronics that can help maintain a warm sound while playing at a higher volume. Sumner is particularly pleased, however, that they tempt more guitarists to try a different style of music. Unlike the traditional classic nylon string guitar, which has a more voluminous neck, the new line features some with smaller necks that are more akin to steel string acoustics or an electric guitar, which should make the transition easier.

The YC61 Stage Keyboard wants to make the musician happier with his equipment – not only in sound, but also in ease of use. It contains technology that reproduces the tones of old electric organs like the Hammond B3 except for the quiet sounds of the instrument’s tone wheel, but weighs 60 kg compared to the over 400 kg of a B3.

advertisement