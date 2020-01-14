advertisement

As seen on SOHH.com – follow @sohh @sohhdotcom

Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill is not there for the quarrel. Hip-hop veteran spoke to share his reaction to rap artists in Brooklyn Pop Smoke and Casanova 2x go against each other.

Key facts: Meek contacted Twitter last night to stay 100 points on the headline conflict.

advertisement

All the Brooklyn niggas are mutually reinforcing too lol

– Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 13, 2020

Key details: This week Pop raised his eyebrows after taking a direct hit at 2x by calling him “Trashanova”.

IM THE KING UNDERGROUND 👑

– POP SMOKE 💫🦈 (@ POPSMOKE10) January 11, 2020

SIKE I LIED IM THE KING OF NEW YORK 💯

– POP SMOKE 💫🦈 (@ POPSMOKE10) January 11, 2020

Wait, there is more: The tensions first exploded after Casa and his rapper colleague Smoove L may have targeted Pop on the song “Demons & Devils”.

On the song’s intro, Casanova says, “They know we’re not playing, man. They know we are out for real, for real. We don’t take shorts… ”Smoove L continues on rap lines that could target Smoke. “I shouldn’t let them put a battery on your back / Because it would make you applaud … I put the BKNY on my back”, says Smoove on the last verse of the song. (Complex)

Before you leave: The Internet has already reacted to the quarrel that was about to intensify.

advertisement