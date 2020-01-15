advertisement

Rookie rap Bhad bhabie back. The newcomer to hip-hop has announced plans to move away from social media due to her mental health.

Key facts: BB launched Instagram on Tuesday to announce the news to millions of fans.

On a related note: The North Carolina rapper recently DaBaby contact Twitter to find out why social media shouldn’t be used to solve real problems.

Wait, there is more: The heavyweight rap player also made sure to let people know he wasn’t depressed or sad.

Before you leave: The Maybach Music Group recently Meek Mill shared similar issues with social media.

Some people are deeply caught up in social media and don’t even know they are sick on this shit 24/7. Real reality … you have to check that jaw sometimes

– Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 6, 2020

