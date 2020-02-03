advertisement

Fans of the award-winning Y Not festival in Derbyshire are a treat this year, as organizers announced hit numbers for the summer event.

The 2020 headliners have just been announced and Royal Blood will take the stage on Saturday, while Richard Ashcroft will be the big number on Sunday.

advertisement

The headliners for Thursday and Friday have not yet been revealed, but the local team behind the festival has announced many other groups and artists who will perform at Pikehall between July 24 and 26.

Craig David will be at the Y Not Festival this summer

(Image: PA)

They include DJ Craig David, Rag ’n’ Bone Man, Levellers, James, Shed Seven and The Zutons.

Bombay Bicycle Club, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Pale Waves, Sundara Karma, The Amazons, Ash, Dodie, Eve, Annie Mac, DJ Fresh, DJ Yoda and Dinosaur Pile Up are some of the other acts announced this evening.

Next to these will be Jade Bird, Lucy Spraggen, Futureheads, Terrorvision, Dream Wife, Larkins, Beans On Toast, Dream State, InMe, The Lathums, Spinn, Vistas, The Wytches, The Mysterines, Airways, Deco, The Reytons , Lauran Hibberd and The Hara.

Also on invoices: Emily Burns, Rews, Thumper, Walt Disco, Calva Louise, Aaron Smith, Do Nothing, The Altered Hours, Avalanche Party, Chapter & Verse, Pengshui, The Pearl Harts, Ist Ist, Persian Furs, The Wired, Jetski, Mr Motivator, Shaun Williamson present Barryoke, Cut Capers, The Lancashire Hotpots, King Pleasure & The Biscuit Boys, London Astrobeat Orchestra and Noasis.

Today’s announcement follows a week of teasing for Y Not’s most loyal fans, who received makeshift cookies containing random lyrics and letters in the mail. Fans compiled and compared these encrypted messages, and grouped their letters on social media, to guess which acts were reserved for 2020.

The festival attracts more than 20,000 people

(Image: Derby Telegraph / Adam Burzynski)

But now that most of the musical delights are exposed, ticket sales should start to accelerate quickly, with the Y Not website offering a range of options for festival goers.

Weekend camping tickets are £ 104.50 plus booking fees, children under 12 are free.

The festival firmly returned to one of its original founders this year after Jason Oakley bought it from Global Festivals, which successfully ran it for a few years.

Y Not Festival organizer Jason Oakley

Last year, he told Derbyshire Live that he and his company Count of Ten had plans to bring the festival closer to its roots.

He said: “It’s going to be simpler, more family oriented, more organic and more local. It’s going to be more original and friendly and it will generally feel more personally produced.

“There are going to be different kinds of decor, a lot more family oriented, we’re going to take advantage of the fact that it’s in the Peak District and it’s a family event.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

“I think it’s our USP and I think we want to do something a little different from what the others are doing.”

Jason was part of the original group of guys who had been there since the beginning of Y Not, and they built the event of an overwhelmed house party in Biggin in 2005, at one of the most popular music festivals in the country.

Despite its modest beginnings, Y Not has attracted up to 25,000 people to attend shows such as Snoop Dogg, Primal Scream and Basement Jaxx.

To learn more about this year’s event or to book tickets, visit ynotfestival.com

.

advertisement