Xumo’s Colin Petrie-Norris tells TheWrap that services like Xumo will thrive as long as services don’t “ban advertising everywhere”

It may look like the year of the Video on Demand (SVOD) subscription. For Colin Petrie-Norris, CEO of Xumo, the growing list of subscription services just means that ad-financed streaming is about to start.

Petrie-Norris does not see SVOD and AVOD as an either-or offer. Instead, he sees the launch of several high-profile streaming services – including Disney, Apple TV and the upcoming HBO Max, Peacock and Quibi – as an incentive for ad-financed streaming with rising tides. For Petrie-Norris, who operates Xumo from the company’s headquarters in Irvine, California, ad-supported streaming will only be more eye-catching as viewers continue to need half a dozen streaming services. The reasoning is: if free, ad-financed programs have worked for the TV industry for decades, why can’t it work in the streaming age – especially when customers are asked to spend more each year on the most popular streaming services?

“AVOD benefits and grows from the subscription (the services). You will make people stream and AVOD will be the beneficiary, ”he said. “As long as we can achieve the right quality. People are not tolerant of people who advertise everywhere – it must be worth something to me to give you an hour of my time. So with high quality linear AVOD, there will be growth. “

This is where Xumo comes in, he believes. The company offers 10,000 free films and shows, as well as 190 channels, including Fox Sports, ABC News and channels dedicated to series such as “Family Feud” and “Forensic Files”. To make this content available to the general public, Xumo has an app. However, the best known is the partnership with smart TV manufacturers such as LG, in which customers connect their TVs and see Xumo’s automatically installed channel list. After signing new contracts with Sony and Panasonic in January, Petrie-Norris said, “Over 90% of all smart TVs offer Xumo’s service in some form.”

Overall, the AVOD market is growing exponentially. Magna Global estimates that advertising revenue last year was $ 3.8 billion, an increase of 39% over 2018. In 2020, the industry is expected to grow another 31% and generate sales of $ 5 billion. That’s still a lot less than the $ 70 billion that advertisers spend each year on old-school TV advertising. However, Petrie-Norris assumes that more and more people will use AVOD services and more data will be collected. The companies will continue to switch their advertising dollars to AVOD.

The rise of AVOD has recently led to several acquisition targets for major companies. Pluto TV, which also offers a number of ad-supported channels, was bought by Viacom last year for $ 340 million, and Comcast is scheduled to speak to Xumo last month about a possible buyout. Petrie-Norris didn’t have much to say when asked by TheWrap, only adding the company “explored” the best ways to expand its business. But it makes sense why Comcast would at least be interested, and a possible deal enables Xumo to provide technical support to Peacock.

With this in mind, TheWrap recently spoke to Petrie-Norris about the state of ad-supported streaming. The conversation was edited slightly for clarity:

Why do you think viewers are more interested in ad-financed services such as Xumo, Pluto TV and Tubi, to name a few?

There is an abundance of new (paid) streaming services, and many customers are asking if they want to pay for 4 services – Disney +, Amazon, Netflix, Quibi -. The question arises: “How many services are correct?”. The gate to adding paid services is getting higher. Adding the first 1, 2, or 3 is fine, but on the 4th, I think consumers ask questions. In contrast, I don’t even have to provide an email address at AVOD to register with Xumo. If you stay or come back, it all depends on the quality of the content and the value we have created for you. We ask you to view some ads, but we offer great content.

When I started Xumo in 2011, ad-supported services – and I use the term because I have ginger hair – were the stepchild of the content industry. (Laughs) This is no longer the case.

If that was the case, why did you go this way?

Something happened to the curation. Having only AVOD video is not enough. If you present a sea of ​​thumbnails to a consumer, they’ll find out and say I just watch “The Mandalorian”. However, curating channels based on interests gives viewers a reason to stay and watch instead of just 3 minutes. It was the way we presented ourselves (the content) that gave us more opportunities to place ads without overwhelming the viewer.

How can you serve ads to viewers who are getting used to not seeing ads? For example, when I go to VidCon, most people under the age of 20 say they never see advertisements.

The answer is: it is very dynamic. It’s not a unified ad strategy. Not only do two pre-roll ads appear before a movie. It could be different when you come to us for the first time than when you see Xumo for the second time. It could be different at prime time than at lunchtime. We have not only developed an ad platform that contains classic 30-second ads for 10 minutes of content each. it varies; It’s dynamic to optimize the earnings we get and ensure that these viewers come back the next day. We actually sometimes make suboptimal decisions where we may be making less money at the moment. Perhaps we (the viewer) are not showing this 90 second pharmaceutical ad again. We could hold back an additional ad because we know if we will. Then they will come back next week and see more. That is the intelligent engine we built.

Can you tell me more about the new deals with Sony and Panasonic?

Your smart TV is a matter of course for us. You get your local TV channels, but you also get 190 Xumo channels directly in the same program guide. You don’t have to go to the App Store – it’s very clever and unique built into the TV’s operating system.

Xumo specializes in those services that someone comes by and says, “I have a large customer base. I have devices that can transmit an IP video signal, but we don’t know much about how to sell the ads. Or how to license, manage and discover the content. “We open our APIs, build and insert the service, and then run it for us.

Since it is a rev-share agreement, we share both the risks and the benefits.

And what does this rev-share agreement look like?

The number of revolutions is usually a 3-way number of revolutions. The content partners take over a rev share, the device manufacturer, who provides the service for the consumer, takes over a rev share and we do the rest.

And it works very well because you have three groups that have a legitimate interest in ensuring that it is findable, high quality content. It is difficult to start with one turn stock because one turn share of nothing is nothing. (Laughs) Once we got our first deals and got this engine up and running, you can get very reliable, very substantial revenue from the service, and we’ve reduced the risk to people. We can now pretty much predict and model revenue per user per device.

The inclusion of Sony is an important new partner. We’ll start with the US with Sony first, but we’ll develop a global product starting with many similar markets in which LG is present – Western Europe, Latin America. We tend to have markets with a sufficiently large online advertising industry that can support a video service. Xumo is now a global service. It started 8 years ago in Irvine and now that we have markets, almost 700-800 million people can access it. You still have to buy the TV, but that’s still a pretty big footprint that we do.

