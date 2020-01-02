advertisement

Earlier today, Google removed the ability for Xiaomi cameras to connect to Google’s Nest Hub after a Xiaomi Mijia owner noticed that he received still images on his Hub display from other users. Even more horrible is that some of the images on his display were of sleeping people. One image even showed a random baby sleeping in his crib.

“We are aware of the problem and are in contact with Xiaomi to work on a solution,” Google said in a statement. “In the meantime, we are turning off Xiaomi integrations on our devices.”

The story is still under development, but it is also possible, if not likely, that images from the Xiaomi Mijia camera owner were sent to other users. It is clear that this is an extremely important privacy issue and we can see why Google was taking action so quickly.

The story was first uncovered through Reddit yesterday afternoon. There, a man with a Xiaomi Mijia 1080P smart camera with infrared night vision noticed that he received a seemingly random feed with photos when he approached the Xiaomi camera from his Google Nest Hub.

A few of the photos shown in his feed can be viewed here.

The entire ordeal is endlessly creepy and underscores some of the disadvantages of devices connected to the Internet. Just a few months ago, for example, you might remember how a hacker took over a couple’s Nest devices and managed to not only raise the temperature in the house to 90 degrees, but also to start blowing vulgar music.

