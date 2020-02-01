This piece is part of our article program, which contains high-quality content from experts exclusively at FantasyPros. Contact Geoff for more information GoingFor2.com,
The XFL released the 52-man squad for each team on January 27. With this information – combined with a player’s draft of capital and camp notes – I created my fantasy leaderboard for the first restart of the XFL season. Some things to consider when comparing this leaderboard to the traditional fantasy leaderboard are that there are only eight teams in the XFL, which means there are only eight starting quarterbacks, eight defenses and eight kickers. If you are planning a league with more than eight teams, you have to get creative.
In the two leagues that I run, the two 12-man leagues, I removed the kicker and the defense. Instead of a conventional QB slot, I also made it a Super Flex slot so you are not forced to start a QB. I then made all the other spots into a traditional Flexspot (WR, RB, TE) so that the owners are flexible when it comes to setting up their squad – something in the evening, since only eight of the 12 teams will have a starting quarter back. My teams’ rosters look like this:
- Superflex
- To bend
- To bend
- To bend
- To bend
- To bend
- 4 bench spots
To further improve the playing field, instead of a traditional point for every 25 passing yards, I set a point for every 50 passing yards, and interceptions count as negative three instead of the traditional negative one or negative two.
Whatever you choose for your league format, the most important thing is to know who to draw. Here are my early leaderboards:
quarterbacks
rank
First name
Surname
Pos
XFL team
University
1
Cardale
Jones
QB
DC defender
Ohio State
2
Connor
cook
QB
Houston Roughnecks
Michigan State
3
Frosted
McGloin
QB
New York Guardians
Penn State
4
Josh
Johnson
QB
L.A. Wildcats
San Diego
5
Jordan
Ta’amu
QB
St. Louis Battlehawks
Mississippi
6
Aaron
Murray
QB
Tampa Bay Vipers
Georgia
7
Philip
Nelson
QB
Dallas Renegades
East Carolina
8th
Brandon
silver
QB
Seattle Dragons
Troy
9
Landry
Jones
QB
Dallas Renegades
Oklahoma
10
Tyree
Jackson
QB
DC defender
buffalo
11
BJ
Daniels
QB
Seattle Dragons
South Florida
12
Luis
Perez
QB
New York Guardians
Texas A&M Commerce
13
Taylor
Heinicke
QB
St. Louis Battlehawks
Old Dominion
Remarks:
- Landry Jones would be much higher, but he is likely to miss time due to an injury he suffered in the off-season. Philip Nelson will start the season as a starter and make Jones an interesting ninth quarterback to draw and have for the second half of the season.
- Luis Perez was one of the “assigned” QBs in the original design, but was sold to the NY Guardians by the LA Wildcats and will support Matt McGloin.
- Everyone expected QB Taylor Heinicke to win the starting job in St. Louis, but Jordan Ta’amu was appointed starter. I still classified Heinicke because Ta’amu may be on a short leash.
- I rated Tyree Jackson and BJ Daniels as a ready player because of their athletic skills. There is a possibility that these players may be used in certain packages that may have a fantasy value. Think of Taysom Hill of the Saints. The XFL also allows two forward passes as long as both players are still behind the line of the scrimmage, which could lead to some interesting two-quarterback play calls.
- Jordan Ta’amu’s offensive coordinator is an “Air Raid” coach, which could benefit his imagination.
Running backs
rank
First name
Surname
Pos
XFL team
University
1
Christine
Michael
RB
St. Louis Battlehawks
Texas A&M
2
Cameron
Artis-Payne
RB
Dallas Renegades
Auburn
3
Jhurell
Pressley
RB
DC defender
New Mexico
4
Kenneth
Farrow
RB
Seattle Dragons
Houston
5
De’Veon
smith
RB
Tampa Bay Vipers
Michigan
6
Tim
cook
RB
New York Guardians
Oregon State
7
De’Angelo
Henderson
RB
Houston Roughnecks
Carolina Coast
8th
Elijah
hood
RB
L.A. Wildcats
North Carolina
9
Donnel
Pumphrey
RB
DC defender
State of San Diego
10
Frosted
Jones
RB
St. Louis Battlehawks
Florida
11
Ja’Quan
Gardner
RB
Seattle Dragons
Humboldt State
12
lance
Dunbar
RB
Dallas Renegades
North Texas
13
Andre
Williams
RB
Houston Roughnecks
Boston college
14
Jacques
Patrick
RB
Tampa Bay Vipers
Florida State
15
Darius
winner
RB
New York Guardians
Towson
16
Larry
rose
RB
L.A. Wildcats
State of New Mexico
Remarks:
- Depending on where you look, the DC Defenders will appear with starters Jhurell Pressley and Donnel Pumphrey. I saw more hype about Pressley than the AAF’s leading rusher when I read the camp notes, so I ranked him higher. The DC Defenders have one of the better lists on paper and both running backs have value.
- Christine Michael seems to be the No. 1 consensus pulling out of his much-vaunted, short-lived NFL career. Michael has always been a pre-season NFL stud, so he may seem to finally shine against less competition in the XFL.
- Kenneth Farrow and Ja’Quan Gardner from Seattle are another pair of running backs, both of which have been featured as starters on different websites. I drove with Farrow because he was third in the AAF while Gardner was eighth.
- Cameron Artis-Payne and Lance Dunbar have extensive experience in the NFL and complement each other in their skills. They should give the Dallas Renegades an excellent one-two win, making them viable fantasy options.
Wide receiver
rank
First name
Surname
Pos
XFL team
University
1
Rashad
Horse
WR
DC defender
Arizona State
2
Mekale
McKay
WR
New York Guardians
Cincinnati
3
Sammie
coatings
WR
Houston Roughnecks
Auburn
4
Keith
Mumphery
WR
St. Louis Battlehawks
Michigan State
5
Jeff
bathes
WR
Dallas Renegades
Oklahoma
6
Seantavius
Jones
WR
Tampa Bay Vipers
State of Valdosta
7
Kasen
Williams
WR
Seattle Dragons
Washington
8th
Tre
McBride
WR
L.A. Wildcats
William & Mary
9
DeAndre
Thompkins
WR
DC defender
Penn State
10
jazz
Ferguson
WR
Dallas Renegades
Northwestern State
11
Kermit
Whitfield
WR
L.A. Wildcats
Florida State
12
Simmie
Cobbs
WR
DC defender
Indiana
13
Reece
horn
WR
Tampa Bay Vipers
Indianapolis
14
Eli
Rogers
WR
DC defender
Louisville
15
Nelson
Spruce
WR
L.A. Wildcats
Colorado
16
De’Mornay
Pierson-El
WR
St. Louis Battlehawks
Nebraska
17
Teo
Redding
WR
New York Guardians
Bowling green
18
Austin
proehl
WR
Seattle Dragons
North Carolina
19
Marcus
Lucas
WR
St. Louis Battlehawks
Missouri
20
Sam
mobley
WR
Houston Roughnecks
Catawba
21
L’Damian
Washington
WR
St. Louis Battlehawks
Missouri
22
Saeed
Blacknall
WR
L.A. Wildcats
Penn State
23
Dontez
Byrd
WR
Seattle Dragons
Tennessee Tech
24
Kahlil
Lewis
WR
Houston Roughnecks
Cincinnati
25
tanner
gentry
WR
New York Guardians
Wyoming
26
Kasen
Williams
WR
Seattle Dragons
Washington
27
Colby
Pearson
WR
New York Guardians
Brigham Young
28
Joe
Horn Jr
WR
Houston Roughnecks
Missouri Western State
29
Stacy
Coley
WR
Dallas Renegades
Miami, Florida)
30
Flynn`
nail
WR
Dallas Renegades
North west
31
Adonis
Jennings
WR
L.A. Wildcats
temple
32
Jalen
Tolliver
WR
Tampa Bay Vipers
Arkansas-Monticello
33
Daniel
Williams
WR
Tampa Bay Vipers
Jackson State
34
Antonio
Callaway
WR
Tampa Bay Vipers
Florida
Remarks:
- The former Washington Redskins WR Rashad Ross is one of the top 5 favorites among wide receivers. He is the big threat to the DC Defenders.
- Antonio Callaway, the Browns’ previous quarter-final pick, had the potential to lead the league when he received yards. Unfortunately, he was dragged off the field during training. I’ve left him in case he can return to the field, but it doesn’t look promising.
- Seantavius Jones is the biggest proponent of the Callaway injury and is now one of my top 8 recipients.
- Battlehawks Keith Mumphery and De’Mornay Pierson-El are very interesting as they both defeat former Dallas Cowboy receiver Terrance Williams, many of whom were top five-wide receivers before the 52-man roster was released. Willaims was completely dispensed with and Marcus Lucas and L’Damian Washington also remained in the mix of this reception corps, which will play in an air raid-style offensive.
- Two former Pittsburgh Steelers, Sammie Coates and Eli Rogers, both made their respective XFL rosters and both have a good chance to shine. Coates can fly, it was his hands that betrayed him on the NFL level. Rogers is a big compliment in the slot with two former Redskins on the outside in Rashad Ross and Simmie Cobbs with DeAndre Thompkins as a threat to the red zone.
- The 6-foot-3-Mekale McKay secured the lead in the AAF for red-zone goals and finished third in TD receptions. Guardian’s quarterback Matt McGloin will use him in the same role in the XFL.
- Jeff Badet and Jazz Ferguson from Dallas Renegades are a very interesting tandem since Badet is the burner who ran a 4.3-40 pound beast weighing 6 feet 5 and weighing 230 pounds on his day with Ferguson Has.
- Tre McBride is an interesting option as it was exchanged directly for my # 1 WR Rashad Ross by the DC Defenders. It’s a fascinating trade because you rarely see a one-to-one trade by two players in the same position. The consensus is that McBride was better suited for the LA Wildcats than Ross.
Narrow ends
rank
First name
Surname
Pos
XFL team
University
1
Brandon
Barnes
TE
L.A. Wildcats
Alabama State
2
Nick
Truesdell
TE
Tampa Bay Vipers
Grand Rapids JC
3
Evan
Rodriguez
TE
Seattle Dragons
temple
4
Khari
lee
TE
DC defender
Bowie State
5
EJ
Bibb
TE
New York Guardians
Iowa State
6
Adrien
Robinson
TE
DC defender
Cincinnati
7
Connor
Davis
TE
St. Louis Battlehawks
Stony brook
8th
Sean
price
TE
Dallas Renegades
South Florida
9
Jake
Sutherland
TE
New York Guardians
Morehead State
10
Cole
To hunt
TE
St. Louis Battlehawks
Texas Christian
11
Donald
Parham
TE
Dallas Renegades
Stenson
Remarks:
- Tight ends are a terrible position in the NFL version of fantasy football, and it’s worse in the XFL. Brandon Barnes and Nick Truesdell are the only TEs that I would consider writing in the league format that I have set up for my leagues where tight ends are not a necessary position.
- Evan Rodriguez had three TDs in the AAF, so he has at least one family tree as a fantasy option.
