This piece is part of our article program, which contains high-quality content from experts exclusively at FantasyPros.

The XFL released the 52-man squad for each team on January 27. With this information – combined with a player’s draft of capital and camp notes – I created my fantasy leaderboard for the first restart of the XFL season. Some things to consider when comparing this leaderboard to the traditional fantasy leaderboard are that there are only eight teams in the XFL, which means there are only eight starting quarterbacks, eight defenses and eight kickers. If you are planning a league with more than eight teams, you have to get creative.

In the two leagues that I run, the two 12-man leagues, I removed the kicker and the defense. Instead of a conventional QB slot, I also made it a Super Flex slot so you are not forced to start a QB. I then made all the other spots into a traditional Flexspot (WR, RB, TE) so that the owners are flexible when it comes to setting up their squad – something in the evening, since only eight of the 12 teams will have a starting quarter back. My teams’ rosters look like this:

Superflex

To bend

To bend

To bend

To bend

To bend

4 bench spots

To further improve the playing field, instead of a traditional point for every 25 passing yards, I set a point for every 50 passing yards, and interceptions count as negative three instead of the traditional negative one or negative two.

Whatever you choose for your league format, the most important thing is to know who to draw. Here are my early leaderboards:

quarterbacks

rank

First name

Surname

Pos

XFL team

University

1

Cardale

Jones

QB

DC defender

Ohio State

2

Connor

cook

QB

Houston Roughnecks

Michigan State

3

Frosted

McGloin

QB

New York Guardians

Penn State

4

Josh

Johnson

QB

L.A. Wildcats

San Diego

5

Jordan

Ta’amu

QB

St. Louis Battlehawks

Mississippi

6

Aaron

Murray

QB

Tampa Bay Vipers

Georgia

7

Philip

Nelson

QB

Dallas Renegades

East Carolina

8th

Brandon

silver

QB

Seattle Dragons

Troy

9

Landry

Jones

QB

Dallas Renegades

Oklahoma

10

Tyree

Jackson

QB

DC defender

buffalo

11

BJ

Daniels

QB

Seattle Dragons

South Florida

12

Luis

Perez

QB

New York Guardians

Texas A&M Commerce

13

Taylor

Heinicke

QB

St. Louis Battlehawks

Old Dominion

Remarks:

Landry Jones would be much higher, but he is likely to miss time due to an injury he suffered in the off-season. Philip Nelson will start the season as a starter and make Jones an interesting ninth quarterback to draw and have for the second half of the season.

Luis Perez was one of the “assigned” QBs in the original design, but was sold to the NY Guardians by the LA Wildcats and will support Matt McGloin.

Everyone expected QB Taylor Heinicke to win the starting job in St. Louis, but Jordan Ta’amu was appointed starter. I still classified Heinicke because Ta’amu may be on a short leash.

I rated Tyree Jackson and BJ Daniels as a ready player because of their athletic skills. There is a possibility that these players may be used in certain packages that may have a fantasy value. Think of Taysom Hill of the Saints. The XFL also allows two forward passes as long as both players are still behind the line of the scrimmage, which could lead to some interesting two-quarterback play calls.

Jordan Ta’amu’s offensive coordinator is an “Air Raid” coach, which could benefit his imagination.

Running backs

rank

First name

Surname

Pos

XFL team

University

1

Christine

Michael

RB

St. Louis Battlehawks

Texas A&M

2

Cameron

Artis-Payne

RB

Dallas Renegades

Auburn

3

Jhurell

Pressley

RB

DC defender

New Mexico

4

Kenneth

Farrow

RB

Seattle Dragons

Houston

5

De’Veon

smith

RB

Tampa Bay Vipers

Michigan

6

Tim

cook

RB

New York Guardians

Oregon State

7

De’Angelo

Henderson

RB

Houston Roughnecks

Carolina Coast

8th

Elijah

hood

RB

L.A. Wildcats

North Carolina

9

Donnel

Pumphrey

RB

DC defender

State of San Diego

10

Frosted

Jones

RB

St. Louis Battlehawks

Florida

11

Ja’Quan

Gardner

RB

Seattle Dragons

Humboldt State

12

lance

Dunbar

RB

Dallas Renegades

North Texas

13

Andre

Williams

RB

Houston Roughnecks

Boston college

14

Jacques

Patrick

RB

Tampa Bay Vipers

Florida State

15

Darius

winner

RB

New York Guardians

Towson

16

Larry

rose

RB

L.A. Wildcats

State of New Mexico

Remarks:

Depending on where you look, the DC Defenders will appear with starters Jhurell Pressley and Donnel Pumphrey. I saw more hype about Pressley than the AAF’s leading rusher when I read the camp notes, so I ranked him higher. The DC Defenders have one of the better lists on paper and both running backs have value.

Christine Michael seems to be the No. 1 consensus pulling out of his much-vaunted, short-lived NFL career. Michael has always been a pre-season NFL stud, so he may seem to finally shine against less competition in the XFL.

Kenneth Farrow and Ja’Quan Gardner from Seattle are another pair of running backs, both of which have been featured as starters on different websites. I drove with Farrow because he was third in the AAF while Gardner was eighth.

Cameron Artis-Payne and Lance Dunbar have extensive experience in the NFL and complement each other in their skills. They should give the Dallas Renegades an excellent one-two win, making them viable fantasy options.

Wide receiver

rank

First name

Surname

Pos

XFL team

University

1

Rashad

Horse

WR

DC defender

Arizona State

2

Mekale

McKay

WR

New York Guardians

Cincinnati

3

Sammie

coatings

WR

Houston Roughnecks

Auburn

4

Keith

Mumphery

WR

St. Louis Battlehawks

Michigan State

5

Jeff

bathes

WR

Dallas Renegades

Oklahoma

6

Seantavius

Jones

WR

Tampa Bay Vipers

State of Valdosta

7

Kasen

Williams

WR

Seattle Dragons

Washington

8th

Tre

McBride

WR

L.A. Wildcats

William & Mary

9

DeAndre

Thompkins

WR

DC defender

Penn State

10

jazz

Ferguson

WR

Dallas Renegades

Northwestern State

11

Kermit

Whitfield

WR

L.A. Wildcats

Florida State

12

Simmie

Cobbs

WR

DC defender

Indiana

13

Reece

horn

WR

Tampa Bay Vipers

Indianapolis

14

Eli

Rogers

WR

DC defender

Louisville

15

Nelson

Spruce

WR

L.A. Wildcats

Colorado

16

De’Mornay

Pierson-El

WR

St. Louis Battlehawks

Nebraska

17

Teo

Redding

WR

New York Guardians

Bowling green

18

Austin

proehl

WR

Seattle Dragons

North Carolina

19

Marcus

Lucas

WR

St. Louis Battlehawks

Missouri

20

Sam

mobley

WR

Houston Roughnecks

Catawba

21

L’Damian

Washington

WR

St. Louis Battlehawks

Missouri

22

Saeed

Blacknall

WR

L.A. Wildcats

Penn State

23

Dontez

Byrd

WR

Seattle Dragons

Tennessee Tech

24

Kahlil

Lewis

WR

Houston Roughnecks

Cincinnati

25

tanner

gentry

WR

New York Guardians

Wyoming

26

Kasen

Williams

WR

Seattle Dragons

Washington

27

Colby

Pearson

WR

New York Guardians

Brigham Young

28

Joe

Horn Jr

WR

Houston Roughnecks

Missouri Western State

29

Stacy

Coley

WR

Dallas Renegades

Miami, Florida)

30

Flynn`

nail

WR

Dallas Renegades

North west

31

Adonis

Jennings

WR

L.A. Wildcats

temple

32

Jalen

Tolliver

WR

Tampa Bay Vipers

Arkansas-Monticello

33

Daniel

Williams

WR

Tampa Bay Vipers

Jackson State

34

Antonio

Callaway

WR

Tampa Bay Vipers

Florida

Remarks:

The former Washington Redskins WR Rashad Ross is one of the top 5 favorites among wide receivers. He is the big threat to the DC Defenders.

Antonio Callaway, the Browns’ previous quarter-final pick, had the potential to lead the league when he received yards. Unfortunately, he was dragged off the field during training. I’ve left him in case he can return to the field, but it doesn’t look promising.

Seantavius ​​Jones is the biggest proponent of the Callaway injury and is now one of my top 8 recipients.

Battlehawks Keith Mumphery and De’Mornay Pierson-El are very interesting as they both defeat former Dallas Cowboy receiver Terrance Williams, many of whom were top five-wide receivers before the 52-man roster was released. Willaims was completely dispensed with and Marcus Lucas and L’Damian Washington also remained in the mix of this reception corps, which will play in an air raid-style offensive.

Two former Pittsburgh Steelers, Sammie Coates and Eli Rogers, both made their respective XFL rosters and both have a good chance to shine. Coates can fly, it was his hands that betrayed him on the NFL level. Rogers is a big compliment in the slot with two former Redskins on the outside in Rashad Ross and Simmie Cobbs with DeAndre Thompkins as a threat to the red zone.

The 6-foot-3-Mekale McKay secured the lead in the AAF for red-zone goals and finished third in TD receptions. Guardian’s quarterback Matt McGloin will use him in the same role in the XFL.

Jeff Badet and Jazz Ferguson from Dallas Renegades are a very interesting tandem since Badet is the burner who ran a 4.3-40 pound beast weighing 6 feet 5 and weighing 230 pounds on his day with Ferguson Has.

Tre McBride is an interesting option as it was exchanged directly for my # 1 WR Rashad Ross by the DC Defenders. It’s a fascinating trade because you rarely see a one-to-one trade by two players in the same position. The consensus is that McBride was better suited for the LA Wildcats than Ross.

Narrow ends

rank

First name

Surname

Pos

XFL team

University

1

Brandon

Barnes

TE

L.A. Wildcats

Alabama State

2

Nick

Truesdell

TE

Tampa Bay Vipers

Grand Rapids JC

3

Evan

Rodriguez

TE

Seattle Dragons

temple

4

Khari

lee

TE

DC defender

Bowie State

5

EJ

Bibb

TE

New York Guardians

Iowa State

6

Adrien

Robinson

TE

DC defender

Cincinnati

7

Connor

Davis

TE

St. Louis Battlehawks

Stony brook

8th

Sean

price

TE

Dallas Renegades

South Florida

9

Jake

Sutherland

TE

New York Guardians

Morehead State

10

Cole

To hunt

TE

St. Louis Battlehawks

Texas Christian

11

Donald

Parham

TE

Dallas Renegades

Stenson

Remarks:

Tight ends are a terrible position in the NFL version of fantasy football, and it’s worse in the XFL. Brandon Barnes and Nick Truesdell are the only TEs that I would consider writing in the league format that I have set up for my leagues where tight ends are not a necessary position.

Evan Rodriguez had three TDs in the AAF, so he has at least one family tree as a fantasy option.

