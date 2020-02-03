advertisement

Another soccer league is rolling while the Super Bowl may be over. The new XFL starts the regular game season on Saturday. All games are broadcast on various ESPN and Fox networks (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and FS2). But these shows will be a little different from what you would normally see in an NFL or NCAA game, and a substantial part of it will be on the audio side, where the league gives broadcasters much more access than other leagues. This includes other ways of capturing the sounds of the game and the communication between quarterback and coach, but also direct interviews with players, coaches, replay officials and much more.

John Ourand has published an article in the Sports Business Journal that explains many details. Quotations from Seth Markman and Bill Bonnell from ESPN and Brad Zager from Fox deserve special mention:

“The XFL basically said it was” yes, “said Seth Markman, vice president of production at ESPN. “There was no idea we came into the league with and said no.”

“Instead of a staged interview at the end of the first or third quarter or at half-time, we can make it much more organic and natural on the show,” said Brad Zager, executive producer, executive vice president and head of Fox Sports, Operations and Operations. “You just got a big touchdown, of course you will hear from the quarterback and of course you will hear from the coach.”

… ESPN coordinating producer Bill Bonnell, who worked on the first iteration of the XFL, said he had 10 “wow moments” during the clash between DC and the Seattle Dragons.

“It had to do with access and it had to do with audio and sound – to be able to listen to conversations and play calls,” he said. “There are many elements that could possibly be groundbreaking. It will be interesting for a football fan or a football spectator. “

Given that most of the remarkable impact of the first XFL is due to broadcast innovations, such as: B. Skycam, microphones and locker room access, it makes sense that the new version also focuses on what can be tried out on the broadcast side. That should help him get more attention, and it should also give the curious another reason to get involved.

There is logic here for broadcasters, which hopefully will not only improve ratings. Not every new approach is immediately well received, and smaller programs are often a place where new things can be tested with fewer potential disadvantages if they don’t work. That’s why we’re seeing more experimental work on topics like ACC Network football shows and Pro Bowl. If the new approach works and is well received, it can be applied to other things. However, if this is not the case, not as many people are upset.

In addition, collaboration in the league is vital to try new broadcasting approaches, and the XFL seems to be able to do so in no time. And it makes sense that they do that; They’re trying to sell a new and different Spring Football league in an area where many leagues have previously failed (including the AAF last year), and they need their broadcast partners to be on board. And giving the broadcasters everything they need for access and innovation will certainly help there.

For the XFL to really gain momentum, it cannot just be a great laboratory for broadcasting scientists. The shows must still be related and watchable games, and they must still be recognizable as soccer. And not every innovation is a good innovation. It’s worth trying new things, especially on shows like this one. However, there are a number of options, and not all of these innovations will work well in the end. And with quotes like those from Markman indicating that the league won’t reject the broadcasters’ requirements, this puts some pressure on the broadcasters themselves to know when it’s time to experiment and when it’s time to to record them.

It seems that everyone involved has a pretty good sense of the balance that needs to be achieved. Zager also said to Ourand, “We want it to still look like a big professional football.” For anyone interested in different broadcasting approaches and innovations, it sounds like there’s a lot to see with the XFL, but Fox and ESPN need to find the right balance to make their games stand out and stay watchable.

(Sports Business Journal)

