advertisement

Now that both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are scheduled to launch this holiday season, it was expected that E3 could return this year after a fairly quiet show last year. Sony then abruptly curtailed these expectations when it announced that it would again be a no-show in 2020 because the company did not believe that the vision of E3 2020 is the right location for what we are focusing on this year. “

By the time E3 2020 starts in early June, the PS5 is almost certainly revealed, as Sony is expected to hold a revelation event in February to give us our first look at the console and presumably to show off some of the games it will be available later this year at launch. But Microsoft has E3 entirely for itself.

On Monday evening, shortly after Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it would be E3 2020, Xbox boss Phil Spencer went to Twitter to let everyone know that Team Xbox would still be participating:

advertisement

Our team is working hard at E3, we look forward to sharing with everyone who likes to play what awaits us. Our art form has been consistently propelled by the cross-section of creativity and technical progress. 2020 is a milestone year in that journey for Team Xbox. # XboxE3 # E32020

– Phil Spencer (@ XboxP3) January 14, 2020

We can safely assume that Sony will find other ways to roll out information about the PS5 and give fans the chance to get hold of the console before launch, but this is potentially a huge opportunity for the Xbox brand. E3 may not have the same weight as at the start of the last console generation, but tens of thousands of fans, developers, publishers, and members of the press are still appearing, while hundreds of thousands are tuning in to live streamed events online. With Sony offside, Microsoft can make a splash.

Aside from business and PR implications, game fans will be happy to know that thanks to Microsoft participation, E3 2020 will have at least one next-gen showcase. We may even get Halo Infinite in action on an Xbox Series X for the first time. Microsoft will certainly have more to say in the coming months.

Image source: Casey Rodgers / Invision / AP / REX / Shutterstock

.

advertisement