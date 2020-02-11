advertisement

Now that the life cycle is over, it is difficult to look at the trajectory of the Xbox One and not to draw parallels between this and the Wii U. Both were the subject of controversy long before they even launched, both lacked consistent first-party releases, and both forced their respective companies to review their strategies ahead. Microsoft certainly hopes that the Xbox Series X will be just as successful as the Switch, but avoiding meaningless controversies is the key, and that is why Xbox boss Phil Spencer is losing some of his comments about VR last year.

When Spencer was asked in an interview last fall about the potential for VR on Project Scarlett (this was before the name of the Xbox Series X was announced), he said that “no one is asking for VR”, and that while virtual reality can eventually come in one form or another on Xbox, this is not the team’s focus.

For whatever reason, that quote has upset some people, and that is the last thing Spencer wants now.

advertisement

“I probably exaggerated,” Spencer said in a recent episode of Gamertag Radio. “For the people who love VR and the experiences that are being built, no respect for one of the teams there. My main point was that I wanted to make clear with our customers where our focus was. If someone was waiting for us at launch to release a Series X headset, I was just trying to say we’re not going to do that. “

Taking into account the struggles of the Xbox One, it should come as no surprise that VR is pretty far on the priority list for the team that will start this fall before the Xbox Series X. Now that the switch continues to break sales records and Sony wants to build on the overwhelming lead it has built up this fall with the PS5 in the fall of this year, Microsoft must convince gamers to become members of the Xbox ecosystem and not a VR headset. to build.

“We will never close our eyes to where things are going,” he added. “I hope it doesn’t go away. I hope it gets bigger, I hope it’s something that is just as important that it wouldn’t be a brainstorm to support it. My main point was not to cover up someone who has VR or this is how it works, but only about the things that we focus on and that is not part of the comparison now. “

Spencer never completely closed the door on VR, and he doubled that in his last interview. As he explains above, he wants VR to become so popular that team Xbox has no choice but to support the technology, but until that is the case (which is not currently the case), VR does not come to Xbox series X.

Image source: Casey Rodgers / Invision for Xbox / AP images

Jacob started to treat video games and technology at the university as a hobby, but it soon became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently lives in New York and writes for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

.

advertisement