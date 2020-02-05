advertisement

The Bracketology Bubble Watch continues to shrink, but is becoming increasingly difficult to measure. Xavier and Tulsa have recently emerged.

The selection Sunday is getting closer and the teams across the country are hurrying to put their last places together on the committee. This is the time when résumés are the center of attention for analysts and teams, as the NCAA tournament is only a month and a half away. While some teams have already staked out their claims as “locks” to hear their name on selection Sunday, the vast majority of the teams find themselves in the middle of the mediocrity known as the “bubble”.

Analysts argue every year that the bubble is “extremely weak” and this season is likely to be the case again. After all, there are a few teams that currently only have one or two games over 0.500 and fight for most bracketologists along the cutline. Since the ACC may only get 3-4 big dance offers in a low season, it is almost impossible to get rid of the bladder.

advertisement

This third edition of my Bubble Watch will hopefully help summarize the current bracketology landscape. The play will divide each contender into one of four categories and then provide a breakdown of all unlocked teams. Here’s a quick reminder of the bracketology levels:

Bubble Watch Categories:

Lead pipe lock: Apart from a massive breakdown, these teams are real NCAA tournament teams.

Festival in the field: During the first few months of the season, these teams put together strong resumes and wouldn’t sweat at all if Selection Sunday were this weekend. However, you cannot lose a series of games in a row and still stay safe.

Some sweat: Teams in this category are in dangerous areas but would most likely be participating in the NCAA tournament. As long as they keep the course, there is a wide range in their future. However, slips could increase the potential sweat level.

Double the deodorant: These are the teams that would sweat the most against Selection on Sunday if the tournament started today. You still have a lot to do to either stay in the projected field or work your way inward.

Now let’s dive into the third edition of Bracketology Bubble Watch 2020 without further ado! This version of the Bubble Watch takes into account games played until February 4th, and the “Current Bracketology Placement” is based on my updated field from the same date. All rankings / quadrants are valid until February 3.

advertisement