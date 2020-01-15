advertisement

Josep Maria Bartomeu says Xavi will probably take over Barcelona manager one day. The Barcelona president gave an interview to Sport and discussed Barcelona’s recent managerial lease, as well as the future of Xavi Hernandez and the club.

“The door is open to many coaches, but now we have a manager, Quique Setien. He has been signed for two and a half years and I have explained the layoff clause in 2021 because of the election. If a new president wants to change manager, they can.

“But clearly Xavi will be Barca’s coach one day, I have no doubt. He is very capable, he is a person who understands our football perfectly, he is extremely eager to do it and But one day it is Quique Setien and I think and I hope it will go really well because he has come full of motivation and he has said he will follow the philosophy and style of our game.

Bartomeu | source

It’s nice to hear that Bartomeu and Xavi were clearly on the same page. Xavi Barcelona’s management at one point is exciting, and it must be done with tact and patience.

