Xavi will be announced as the new coach of FC Barcelona tomorrow, as Ernesto Valverde takes the sack at the same time, according to a new report. Al Sadd’s coach has played at Camp Nou since 2015, after a legendary career in which he won everything for the club and the country.

BeIn Sports reports that Xavi will probably take over the reign, and it’s only a matter of details being revealed.

Diario SPORT and Cadena COPE have both said that Al Sadd will not block Xavi’s path, but demand that he stay until Friday to manage in the upcoming Qatar Club Cup final. Barcelona play their next game next Sunday.

In addition, COPE revealed that he was in the running to become the Paris Saint-Germain coach in the event that Thomas Tuchel leaves.

The Spanish radio network also says Xavi’s representatives are in Saudi Arabia writing the contract for him to join Barcelona.

One word of caution: we have not heard from the mainstream Barcelona media that Xavi will probably be the coach. We will stay on top of this story if there are new discoveries.

