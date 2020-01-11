advertisement

Xavi has responded to rumors that he is set to replace Ernesto Valverde as Barcelona manager.

Al Sadd confirmed on Saturday that Barcelona are in talks with Xavi for a move, but the club legend was given a bit of a go when asked about the speculation.

Xavi: Barca training is my dream, I can’t hide it. Everyone knows But my focus is on Al-Sadd. I say nothing (other). I want to have respect for Valverde.

Xavi: I can’t say anything, I’m focused on Al Sadd. (Barça) were here to talk to me, also to check on Ousmane Dembele. This is. I cant tell. I’m sorry. I can’t inform you much. Just having met with Abidal, my friend … I’m focused on my team, Al Sadd.

Xavi spoke after guiding Al Sadd to a 4-1 victory over Al Rayyan in Qatar’s Qatar that propelled them to the final.

Meanwhile, there is no end to speculation about his future and a possible return to Camp Nou.

Mundo Deportivo is reporting that he will meet again with Eric Abidal and Oscar Grau on Saturday night, while Marca claims Barcelona will make a decision from Xavi on Sunday,

