Xavi was back at work with Al Sadd on Sunday morning after speculation he would replace Ernesto Valverde as the Barcelona boss continues to shake.

The 39-year-old watched the training session as his team began preparations for Friday’s Qatar Cup final against Al-Duhail.

Meanwhile, back in Spain speculation about his future continues to make headlines across the country.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Xavi will not take over Barcelona yet. The former midfielder wants to fulfill his contract with Al Sadd, which lasts until June but will continue to talk to the Spanish champions.

There is a similar angle on Sport. They report that Xavi is keen to say yes but would prefer to transfer at the end of the season than now. Xavi doesn’t think this is the best time to take over though Barca want him now.

ESPN is also reporting that Xavi will not come now but may arrive in June, AS says he wants more time to make a decision, and Gerard Romero also estimates he has rejected the idea of ​​a move in January, but may make the transition to summer.

