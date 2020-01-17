advertisement

Xavi won his second cup as a coach after defeating Al Sadd 4-0 against Al Duhail in the Qatar Cup final, a few days after refusing the Barcelona job.

Barca icon Xavi confirmed on Thursday that he had refused to succeed Ernesto Valverde at Camp Nou.

Valverde was released on Monday, and former Real Betis and Las Palmas coach Quique Setien was quickly hired.

Xavi claimed that he rejected Barca because he thought it was “too early” in his coaching career to take up such a job, but he could not have hurt his qualifications with Friday’s triumph.

Nam Tae-hee opened the game for Al Sadd early on when Baghdad Bounedjah doubled the record after a mistake by Duhail’s goalkeeper Amine Lecomte.

Bounedjah took a second before the break, and Akram Afif’s penalty ended the second half.

The victory on Friday secured Xavi his second cutlery for Al Sadd, who won the Qatari Super Cup in August last year.

Barca will start the Setien era on Sunday with a home game against Granada in the LaLiga.

