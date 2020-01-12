advertisement

Xavi’s club Al Sadd insists that the coach cannot officially return to his former club Barcelona.

Catalan radio station RAC1 and Spanish newspaper AS reported that Barca’s sports director Eric Abidal, previously a teammate of Xavi, and CEO Oscar Grau had met with the former midfielder and offered him Valverde as their coach for two and a half years to succeed Ernesto.

Xavi played most of his career at Nou Camp before moving to Al Sadd in Qatar, first as a player and then as a coach.

The club responded to Friday’s reports with a statement on its website that Director General Turki Al-Ali accepted that Xavi would eventually “go home” but refused to speak immediately.

He said: “The problem that Xavi is going to Barcelona is normal and is expected because he will be in his club.

“It is his first home and he will have to return there in the future, but from today Xavi is Al Sadd’s coach. Xavi and his team are focusing on tomorrow’s game against Al-Rayyan (in the Qatar Cup).

“We know that a club the size and professionalism of Barcelona will go to official channels to talk about such matters.”

Xavi won eight LaLiga titles, four Champions League titles and a number of other trophies with Barca, while his 133 caps in Spain included three major international championships at the 2008 and 2012 European Championships and the 2010 World Cup.

