AFP Sport has learned that Ernesto Valverde will be training in Barcelona on Monday after Xavi told the club that he would not immediately take on the coach’s job.

Xavi, who is currently responsible for the Qatari team Al-Sadd, held talks with Barca’s sports director Eric Abidal and managing director Oscar Grau on Friday and Saturday.

However, one source has told AFP Sport that Grau and Abidal will return to Barcelona on Sunday after Xavi announced that he would not immediately give his approval.

Xavi may start negotiations again in the coming days or, more likely, in the summer when the season is over.

In the meantime, Valverde is still responsible for the training and plans to train as usual on Monday morning.

However, it remains to be seen how he reacts. The current Barca coach may have been unaffected by the club’s indiscreet persecution of Xavi.

Abidal and Grau met Xavi in ​​Qatar on Friday and Saturday night after Al-Sadd’s semi-final victory in the Qatar Cup against Al-Rayyan.

The suggestion on Saturday was that Xavi would make a decision on Sunday, but the club’s legendary former midfielder wants more time.

– Hard decision –

Another Spanish sports daily, Diario AS, reported that Xavi would take the time to make a decision, noting that Xavi “seems to be finding it more difficult every minute to refuse to offer immediate membership”.

Xavi’s situation is compounded by the fact that he wants to lead Al-Sadd in the final of the Qatar Cup, which will be held on January 17th.

Moving to Barcelona in the off-season would also be a daunting task. The team is tied with Real Madrid and will face a tough knockout round in the Champions League against Napoli next month.

The 39-year-old Xavi, who won the World Cup with Spain in 2010, graduated from the academy in Barcelona and played 855 senior games for the club. – Getty Images

There is also the club’s political situation to consider, with Xavi key to presidential candidate Victor Font’s hopes for next year’s club elections.

“It is a difficult decision,” wrote El Pais on Sunday. “If he agrees, he will be put under the wing of a weak leadership. The elections are scheduled for 2021. However, if he says no, he may be criticized for refusing to return home.”

Xavi is also said to pay tribute to Valverde, who won two La Liga titles in his two seasons in charge.

The Champions League collapse against Roma and Liverpool has not been forgotten, however, and poor performances in recent weeks have raised fears of a repeat.

Barca was beaten 3-2 by Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

“I respect Barcelona, ​​I respect Valverde and I respect my club and do my job here,” said Xavi on Saturday.

“I’m focusing on Al-Sadd. Yes, Abidal is my friend, I’ve met him many times, ”he continued. “You were here to talk to me and we discussed a lot of things. And they were here to check on Ousmane Dembele.

“I can’t tell you enough just that I met Abidal and he is my friend.”

But Xavi added, “I can’t hide the fact that it is my dream to train Barcelona. I have said it many times.”

After an emotional farewell to Barca, Xavi switched to Al-Sadd in 2015 before being appointed coach in July last year. – Getty Images

French international and Barcelona striker Dembele was in Qatar because of a thigh injury.

When asked about talks between Barca and Xavi, Al-Sadd’s sports director Muhammad Ghulam Al-Balushi told the BeIN broadcaster in Qatar: “I won’t deny that. There are negotiations with Xavi and everyone is talking about it … but I can say that Xavi has been in Al-Sadd so far.

“The final decision rests with the management of Al-Sadd, the manager and the management of Barcelona.”

