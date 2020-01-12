advertisement

FC Barcelona have reportedly offered Xavi the opportunity to replace Ernesto Valverde as manager. It’s an exciting, albeit dangerous, proposition, and one that may still fall.

The biggest reason for the excitement is his legacy as a player. He is easily one of the best midfielders he has ever made, and his tiki-taka-style seal is undeniable. As early as his playing days, it seemed lucky for him to train the Catalans. He knows the club inside and out, knows perfectly what fans expect, how to handle the media, and most importantly, how to win in style.

The biggest obstacle is also noticeable, his inexperience. The former Barcelona captain last played for Barcelona less than 5 years ago. His retirement as a player was last only last year. Sure, he’s taken charge of Al Sadd in the Qatar Stars League and done a good job, but it will only happen since 2019. And the level of football in Qatar is definitely much lower than that of La Liga.

There are other questions. Is this team the right team to play the prototypical mastery game that Xavi was known for in his heyday? Will he be pragmatic enough to try a different approach to accommodate an older team mate or players like Arturo Vidal?

Will he be firm enough with players who aren’t much younger than him, or were they used to seeing him as a teammate rather than a boss like Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets? Perhaps the sheer admiration he draws from those players will earn him the respect necessary to increase team discipline. Probably not.

It is said that Xavi is not necessarily inclined to accept the job, even though it has been a lifelong dream, precisely because he does not think it is the right time. There is a risk of burning his chance too soon by accepting an uncertain situation. Entering after the winter break, he will have very few, if any, transfers to look for. And he will have very little time left before his squad plays elimination games, not to mention Barcelona are just in the top of the league with a goal change.

Valverde, on the other hand, will surely point to the fact that they won their UEFA Champions League group and are still at the top of the league as proof that you can certainly do worse than he did this season.

Still, the excitement Xavi could generate, and his vast knowledge of football, seems to have convinced the board. They want to give them a chance. Is he the right man for the moment?

