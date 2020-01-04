advertisement

Xander Schauffele sank his fifth birdie of the day on the 18th hole and took the lead in one go in a wet and windy second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Friday in Kapalua, Hawaii.

The 26-year-old continued his second round of the bogey-free tournament to maintain hope of defending his title in the face of ever-changing weather conditions on the oceanfront route.

“This is rain and wind in which we don’t play very often, but luckily it is warm,” said Schauffele after his second round 68 and sat down for the tournament under nine.

advertisement

“It was an interesting day. I didn’t think about my score because I tried to stay as dry and warm as possible. “

Graeme McDowell improved significantly on Friday when he reached the leaderboard with a second round of 69 that included five birdies and a single drop shot.

However, the round of the day belonged to another previous winner, American Patrick Reed, who mixed eight birdies with a bogey for a seven-under-par-66 flight and a share in second place with overnight guide Joaquin Niemann from Chile.

Patrick Reed shot a second round of 66 in Hawaii. Photo: Cliff Hawkins / Getty

Rickie Fowler, an American compatriot, shot a solid two under par 71, finishing fourth.

Reed, the winner of the 2015 tournament, entered the first PGA event of the year in late 2019 after two disappointing performances.

In early December, he was given a two-stroke penalty at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas for deliberately improving his lie in a bunker and eventually finishing third.

At the Presidents Cup last month at Royal Melbourne, he set a disappointing 1: 3-0 record as a member of the victorious American team, but looked to the positive side of his experience in Australia.

“Every time you play for your country and can play for others, it means a lot, especially to me,” said Reed, who also represented the United States in Ryder Cup competitions and is nicknamed Captain America.

The wind is expected to ease somewhat on the plantation course for the third round on Saturday.

Results collected and totals for round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions (USA, unless otherwise stated, par 73):

137 Xander Schauffele 69 68

138 Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 66 72, Patrick Reed 72 66

139 Rickie Fowler 68 71

140 Justin Thomas 67 73, Patrick Cantlay 69 71

141 Matthew Wolff 69 72, JT Poston 70 71

142 Jon Rahm (Spa) 69 73, Collin Morikawa 71 71, Gary Woodland 73 69, Matt Kuchar 68 74, Nate Lashley 71 71, Lanto Griffin 71 71

143 Dustin Johnson 72 71, Graeme McDowell (NIrl) 74 69, Ryan Palmer 71 72, Corey Conners (Can) 73 70

144 Kevin Kisner 72 72

145 Brendon Todd 71 74, Sung Kang (Kor) 72 73, Adam Long 74 71, Chez Reavie 74 71

146 Paul Casey (Eng) 74 72, Jim Herman 73 73

147 Max Homa 75 72, Sebastian Munoz (Col) 72 75, Tyler Duncan 69 78, Cameron Champ 73 74

148 Keith Mitchell 76 72

149 J. B. Holmes 78 71, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 72 77

150 Kevin Na 76 74

151 Martin Trainer 74 77

advertisement