Defending champion Xander Schauffele was preparing for a successful repeat when he took the lead in the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Saturday in the third round.

Schauffele started the day with a head start and ended it the same way after a respectable two under par 71 on the Kapalua Plantation Course on the island of Maui in strong winds.

He finishes at 208 on Sunday at 11:00 a.m., while his compatriot Justin Thomas is on his heels after 69 minutes.

Schauffele, who is breaking new ground with his first 54-hole lead in his PGA tour career, is three strokes ahead of third-placed Gary Woodland (69).

Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann, who jumped a blow behind Schauffele, both retired at 74s and fell four times behind.

Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland fell back to level par after a three over 76 for the tournament.

Last year Schauffele was five strokes behind in the finals, shot 62 and is looking forward to playing from the front this time.

“This is a new realm where I sleep on a leash,” said the four-time PGA Tour winner. “Tomorrow will be even windier, as I saw in the forecast. You can expect anything to happen, and I’ll just go with the flow.”

Second-placed Thomas, the 2017 champion, was nine to five points behind the leader but was unable to keep up the pace and threw a shot at his inner half.

It was still an improvement of four shots over Friday’s result.

“I hit the ball terribly yesterday, looked like a 20 handicapper,” said number four in the world. “I’m pretty disappointed with my goal today. I could easily be 14 or 15 now. I just have to build on these first nine points.”

Woodland, who finished third last year, led after 54 holes and finished second after being hit by the quickly ended shovel.

This time Woodland will be the hunter after a round that included a double bogey on the seventh.

“Apart from that, I played very well,” said the US Open champion.

LEADERBOARD

(USA, unless otherwise stated, par 73):

208 Xander Schauffele 69 68 71

209 Justin Thomas 67 73 69

211 Gary Woodland 73 69 69

212 Matthew Wolff 69 72 71, JT Poston 70 71 71, Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 66 72 74, Jon Rahm (Esp) 69 73 70, Collin Morikawa 71 71 70, Kevin Kisner 72 72 68, Patrick Reed 72 66 74

213 Patrick Cantlay 69 71 73, Nate Lashley 71 71 71, Matt Kuchar 68 74 71, Rickie Fowler 68 71 74

214 Dustin Johnson 72 71 71, Lanto Griffin 71 71 72

215 Paul Casey (Eng) 74 72 69, Jim Herman 73 73 69, Tyler Duncan 69 78 68

216 Cameron Champ 73 74 69

217 Corey Conners (Can) 73 70 74

218 Max Homa 75 72 71, Ryan Palmer 71 72 75, Sung Kang (Kor) 72 73 73, Chez Reavie 74 71 73

219 Graeme McDowell (N Irl) 74 69 76, Brendon Todd 71 74 74, Sebastian Munoz (Col) 72 75 72

220 Adam Long 74 71 75

221 Keith Mitchell 76 72 73

222 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 72 77 73

225 JB Holmes 78 71 76

227 Kevin Na 76 74 77

228 Martin Trainer 74 77 77

