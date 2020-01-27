advertisement

“The purpose of a storyteller is not to tell you how to think, but to ask you questions to think about.” – Brandon Sanderson, The Way of the Kings

Where do I start? How about I tell you what happened to one of the most famous X-Men pairs – Rogue and Gambit. In 2017, the two appeared under the pen of Kelly Thompson in a duo book with the apt title Rogue & Gambit.

During the 6-issue miniseries, the two X-Men are shown infiltrating a couple’s retreat to determine the location of mutants who have traveled there in the past few months. They used their previous relationship as a cover to stay on the island and were advised by couples.

During the investigation, they also delved deep into their past. In the end, the two not only saved the day and defeated the “great evil”, but also rekindled their romance. Both heroes would then be included in the last edition of Marc Guggenheim’s X-Men: Gold – especially in the 30th edition.

In it, long-time X-Men lovers Kitty Pryde (I do not call her Kate, Duggan) and Colossus should “finally tie the knot”. Unfortunately for Mr. Rasputin, Kitty – having had a half-drunk discussion with his sister Magik the night before – has literally left him at the altar.

After the initial shock subsided, Gambit decided not to waste the rare gathering of friends and suggested Rogue on site. They married the same evening and then set off for space for their honeymoon on the part of Mr. and Mrs. X – their second duo book in so many years.

Also written by Thompson, Mr. and Mrs. X ran for 12 editions and described the first few weeks of their union. Highlights included the introduction of Xavier’s half-Shiite daughter Xandra, the development of Rogue’s powers, a great X-Men Christmas dinner party, an adventure in Mojoworld and finally Gambit, which consolidated his position as King of the International Thieves Guild.

What came up more than once was the idea that the two should have children. This bothered some people – especially on Twitter. I do not understand why. It is a normal conversation that all committed couples have. It is a big decision whether to expand the family or not. As a rule, the idea is raised long before the marriage.

Why am I talking about it? If you ask, you may not have read the sixth edition of Excalibur. That means, of course, that you are reading Excalibur at all. I wouldn’t blame you for leaving it out. It’s not a lot to write home about or even blog about.

To make a long story short, of all the books by Dawn of X that followed House of X and Powers of X last summer, Excalibur is the least popular. Unfortunately, it’s one of the best-drawn books, but that’s not enough to save it. Ever. The pace is bad and the dialogue is even worse. The worst, however, is how Howard portrays each of her characters.

I could go on and on about her anniversary, Betsy and Apocalypse, but we’re here to talk about Rogue and by chance – her husband – Gambit. From the moment she wore her gloves on the two, something was wrong. Rogue is stiff and icy without one of her normal tails. Gambit is an immature, brazen, atypically awkward hothead that is absolutely without charm or bragging rights.

While Tini had six issues to embarrass Gambit, Rogue ended up sealed in a magic box at the end of the first issue. She stayed there, only to be seen in the background or as Gambit had to look particularly pathetic, until the end of the 5th edition.

We saw her in a dream realm led by a flame dog (Rachel Summers) to regain consciousness, but that’s about it. She woke up, murdered Apocalypse, and then explained in the next issue, sharing a hot tub with her husband, that she was no longer interested in having children.

Just like that. No prior warning as it was briefly mentioned in Excalibur # 1 for the first time. It’s not the end of the world when someone says they don’t want children. It’s a big deal when someone is married, has never said anything about it before, and is called a “villain”.

I’m not going to sit here and list every canonical instance where Rogue explicitly says that she always wanted children. It’s a # @ (email protected) fact that one of her biggest fears is not having a real relationship and family.

It was a driving force behind her despair to find a way to control her powers. Any repetition of the character who was faced with this decision and was able to have children has. Whether with Gambit or Magneto – Rogue has always wanted children.

So it’s a big deal for a writer to come along and just say that she decided never to have children. It is an important moment for character development that deserves to be recorded. Not spit out when she and Gambit considered buying a car.

While Rogue was tucked away in a box, Tini used it as background art as the story evolved and progressed despite its condition. Other than the brief dream landscape in Excaliburs fifth edition, there was no understanding of what she was going through. In the sixth edition, she described nightmares she had when she passed out.

Apparently it was enough for her to choose to close her body. A one-sided decision that Gambit didn’t even question. It’s her body, but that affects the rest of her life and isn’t even a “Are you sure” from her husband?

That is not the worst part of it. I could have handled this development well if it had been handled properly. How? Well, that’s a comic. We, the readers, have full access to Rogue’s thoughts. That includes their dreams.

Tini had the opportunity for us to empathize with and sympathize with her characters, but she missed the opportunity. She could have shown us firsthand what Rogue was going through, instead she wanted to tell us about it. Not to mention Gambit’s answer. I expect that he will ultimately support them, but people will respond.

Didn’t have to be extreme, but anything other than a venerable “yes, darling” would have been enough. In Mr. and Mrs. X, Thompson teased that it was gambit with a hint of baby fever – whether he wanted to admit it or not. Just seeing him “oh, well” was all the venture based on a bad dream … sad. This was not a good decision for Rogue. It was a writer who used a popular character as a mouthpiece for his personal views on a stormy subject, and it certainly wasn’t earned.

Personally, Gambit and Rogue are my two favorite X-Men, but my love of the characters is not enough to support Tini’s Excalibur. If you love it, more strength for you, but I just can’t fidget with this crap.

