A Traverse City business is growing for a good cause – this Super Bowl Sunday.

X golf joined in the desire to have a Super Bowl evening.

“It is expensive for me because I work in the hospice. And so Make-A-Wish is very important because you know that it fulfills wishes for these children. I know there are a few kids here in town looking to do something special and it’s going to take some money, “said X-Golf co-owner Bobbie Hart.

Bobbie and Scott Hart are the owners of X-Golf.

This year, they wanted to go big or go home for the Super Bowl.

They decided to join the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Bobbie Hart says, “In fact, one of the girls in our Thursday night league came to me and asked if we would be interested.”

And for the Harts, the answer was clear.

“I said absolutely, let’s make it a Super Bowl Make-A-Wish party,” said Bobbie.

They agreed that all the money earned for the night would be donated to Make-A-Wish.

Bobbie said, “So anyone who enters and books a SIM card during the Super Bowl, we will donate their entry fee – $ 5 to Make-A-Wish”

The couple said it was only a small contribution to an organization that did so much.

Scott Hart, co-owner, said, “We heard of three different children looking for help. It’s $ 6,000 per child for these events. It’s a lot of money to try to raise from scratch. “

The Harts say they are more than prepared for everyone to enjoy the game.

“Golf, food, beer, full liquor bar and 11 big screen TVs to watch the game,” says Scott.

X-Golf says that more than 75 people have registered for the event.

