If you haven’t kept up with the books of the X-Men era Dawn of X after Powers of X and House of X, you may not understand how things work. Much like Fox did towards the end of the X-Men series – every book has a different feel – or maybe a different genre. As they all follow Jonathan Hickman, they each address a different piece of the new world of the X-Men.

Marauders is a book that focuses on Kitty Pryde and is about the nation’s economic situation. Fallen Angels stars Kwannon (Psylocke) dive into the criminal underworld. Excalibur is a magical title. New Mutants tells the story of the younger group of Krakoans, and X-Men is the flagship that just goes where it needs to be. After all, X-Force is the island’s Black Ops and Counter Intelligence Suite.

Of the six books currently on the shelves, X-Force is one of the largest – only second only to New Mutants. The title includes heavy-hitter Professor-X, Wolverine, Jean Gray, Beast and Forge as well as Quinton Quire, Domino, Sage and Black Tom Cassidy. Certainly a lot of experience and ego. Strangely enough, the conductor of this orchestra of destruction is probably the gentlest note. Animal.

The book is told by him as he guides X-Force through communications as he addresses their latest threat. Something he fears can become as deadly as anything else they have faced in the past. A biological weapon system based on plants, as created by Forge with Krakoa as a base. Similar to nano-tech, the biomass attacks and assimilates its hosts, which Beast calls “the organic equivalent of an omega sentinel”.

If you weren’t there in the late 1990s or paid a lot of attention to Karima Shapandar, the term probably doesn’t mean much to you. Omega Sentinels were people infected with nanotechnology, brainwashed, and physically transformed into living mutants, sleepers, and murder cyborgs.

Powers of X has been shown to be a key factor in creating a Nimrod and the mutant machine supremacy that will eventually drive mutants out of the entire solar system.

The idea that something similar happens on an organic level is fearful and could happen much faster. If not marked, it would spread like a disease – possibly even turn the entire planet against mutants.

Since the beginning of the series, X-Force has hoped to ward off and stop forces that could threaten Krakoa – but they have been confronted with new ones at every turn.

Beast’s arrogance is also interesting. In every way, the X-Men have defeated the world in their own game. They have taken over a large part of the world economic apparatus and surpass almost every superpower in the field of technology. Last but not least, the beast contributed to this success. It may have occurred to him after the sound of his shame.

