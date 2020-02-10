advertisement

The X Factor JLS group would work on a meeting seven years after their last meeting.

JLS – made up of Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill – became famous on series 5 of The X factor In 2008.

They were finalists until Alexandra Burke and then scored a number 1 song and album series.

But after six years together, they took a break in 2013.

“We decided to end our time as a group,” they told fans at the time. “We will always remain brothers and friends and we will always be your boys.

“Thank you all, your support, your dedication and you have changed our lives forever. We would not be where we are today without you.”

However, fans of the four tracks may soon be ready to see them reunite with discussions about a new tour and new music that may be underway.

“The time has finally come for a return, now that everyone has had a chance to try other things and achieve personal goals,” a source told The Sun last year. “They remained very good friends and always enjoyed being on stage together. Now looks like the right time.

“They have fond memories of their JLS days and are fighting to give something back to their fans.”

Speaking of rumors, JB teased The Sun this week: “This year is a big year for us: our 10th anniversary [since JLS ‘first album]. We are all very in touch, we are still brothers.

“We met recently, a few weeks ago, and we always said that when the time comes, we could do something. So a meeting … never say never.”

It was previously claimed that the current plans were for a number of live shows and possibly new songs.

But if all this turns out to be popular, they could completely revive the group.

JLS was one of The X Factor’s most successful acts with its eponymous debut album selling over a million copies to date. They had five number one singles and five other songs that made the Top 10.

In 2010, they won two BRIT awards for the British Breakthrough Act and British Single of the Year for their song Beat Again.

After the split, the group continued its varius solo projects. Aston has released their own solo EP, as well as on Come strictly dance, while Marvin became a DJ and TV presenter.

