The first look at Wyatt Russell as John Walker / U.S. The agent with the Captain America shield has been revealed. Production of the upcoming limited series “Falcon & Winter Soldier” by Marvel Studios is underway and Page Six brought Russell’s first characterful look. According to the outlet, Russell shot two separate scenes in Atlanta on Monday.

The series features Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Sam Wilson aka Falcon and Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier. The upcoming series will likely focus on Sam Wilson, also known as Falcon, taking over Captain America’s coat. At the end of “Avengers: Endgame” an older Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) Wilson gives his shield.

Kari Skogland heads the six-part mini series. Emily VanCamp and Daniel Bruhl repeat their roles as Sharon Carter and Helmut Zemo in “Falcon & Winter Soldier”.

Could Wyatt take on the role of Captain America even though Steve Rogers passed his shield on to Wilson? Walker was launched in 1986 by the writer Mark Gruenwald in the comics and was initially the somewhat stupid villain Super Patriot, a reactionary fanatic who was determined to replace Captain America as the heroic symbol of America. He later became a government-sanctioned superhero who was temporarily named new Captain America. He steps back and finally assumes the identity of the US agent. In his various incarnations, Walker is portrayed as someone whose moral code often conflicts with his reactionary policies or his willingness to do what he ordered.

“These will be important storylines within the MCU, the impact of which will affect both the other Disney + series we produce and our features on the screen,” said Feige at an investor event in April that featured Disney + , “A post-endgame MCU will be extremely different and extremely focused on getting Disney + involved in our future films.”

“Falcon & Winter Soldier” will premiere on Disney + later this year.

All 12 superheroes rated in ‘Captain America: Civil War’ (photos)

We classified all improved people in “Captain America: Civil War”. There are 12 of them, more people than I know in real life. If you’re joking about how vulnerable the winter soldier is to peer pressure, you’ve come to the right place. If you want a real discussion about who these superhero armies are, click our Who is Who Declaration.

12. War machine

Not nearly as fun as when he was named Iron Patriot in “Iron Man 3”, probably because he has to spend most of the film in political solidarity with Tony Stark instead of constantly cracking his balls. wonder

11. Iron Man

Tony Stark has no children, but he definitely treats the rest of the Avengers as if they were his rebellious, youthful offspring. Come on, Tony, keep calm. wonder

10. Vision

What an idiot to walk through walls when using doors. He spends the entire film being a cautious father of the scarlet witch. Not cool, robot man. wonder

9. Hawkeye

Actually a father, Hawkeye disappointed his children by missing out on family vacation to take part in the superhero riot. At least he recognizes it. wonder

8. Winter soldier

Do not really know what is going on, is constantly emo and is highly exposed to peer pressure. Sounds like someone needs to talk to him. wonder

7. Scarlet witch

Accidentally blows up a building to trigger the central conflict of the “civil war”. Oops. As always, teenagers need to learn important life lessons the hard way. She’s not really a teenager, it’s just a metaphor. wonder

6. Captain America

Do you remember the time when Captain America was totally wrong about something? Oh wait, that never happened. And yet 117 different countries struggle here. Sure, we trust Tony instead “my bad dreams almost made me destroy the world” Stark. wonder

5. Black widow

She’s Captain America’s best friend, right? She’s #TeamIronMan, right? Frankly, “I’m not sure which side to go to” is probably the right reputation for most of these secondary people. However, it could be nicer for Falcon’s robot bird. wonder

4. Falcon

He has a remote-controlled robot bird to play with, and that’s great. I like “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” less retrospectively now because the robot bird is missing. wonder

3. Black panther

He’s an angry superhero who manages to assert himself in battle as well as a screen presence against all of the other people we had for a number of films. No trifle. wonder

2. Spider-Man

Doesn’t take this superhero melee seriously. On the other hand, he’s actually a child, so we can give him ID. It’s also really funny. If he hadn’t been left behind with his homework, he might have gotten a shot at first place. wonder

1. Ant-Man

Currently appears in the middle of this super-dramatic film and simply refuses to say anything with a serious tone. And yet he manages to play what is probably the most important role of a member of #TeamCap during the big showdown. He is the best and there is really no discussion about that. wonder

