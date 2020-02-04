advertisement

Last year, the government appreciated the work of WWF Uganda to restore most degraded forests and build community capacity in landscape management (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – The World Wildlife Fund-Uganda country office mobilizes Ugandans for a million people walking the streets of Kampala against plastic pollution and Kaveera.

Scheduled for February 13, 2020, the wave will travel approximately 8 kilometers from Kampala City Square to the grounds of the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) – Lugogo.

According to WWF-Uganda National Director David Duli, plastic pollution has become a critical environmental challenge in Uganda and there is not much effort to control the increase in plastic pollution and Kaveera and the suffocation of nature. He added that the time had come to act.

“You will find plastics littered everywhere, from the city to the beaches to the drainage canals and even the remote regions of the country. It threatens the future of our country and of future generations. We have to act now, ”he said.

In April 2015, the Ministry of Water and Environment under the NEMA (National Environment Management Authority) imposed a ban on importing, manufacturing and using polyethylene bags of caliber less than 30 microns .

Plastics take more than 500 years to decompose and their influx into the ecosystem continues to increase, from an annual per capita consumption of 2 kg in 1974 to 43 kg currently. This threatens the pearl of Africa. This # EarthHourUg2020, #JointheMarchAgainstPlasticPollution. @WWF_ROA pic.twitter.com/0WYSFR29O5

– WWF Uganda (@WWFUganda) February 3, 2020

Quoted in a report on their official website, according to the director of communication, policies and advocacy of WWF in Uganda, Ms. Kyategeka Samanya Rita, the efforts currently in place to fight against pollution by plastics are not sufficient.

“During these million-dollar marches, we seek to mobilize youth, businesses, our government and individuals to take action and make political decisions to end this pollution,” she said. .

On the same day, February 13, WWF-Uganda will launch the Earth Hour 2020 campaign, a global conservation initiative launched and supported by WWF in 2007 where individuals, businesses, governments and communities around the world are invited to turn off their non-essential lights for “one hour”.

In an interview with WWF-Uganda communications manager Happy Ali, among other activities for this campaign will be the interuniversity innovation challenge which will see young minds from around eight universities in Uganda presenting ripe and well thought out innovations, all tailored to tackle Uganda’s suffocating plastic pollution.

Happy added that some partners are already on board, among others; Plan International, Kampala Capital City Authority and Youth Alive Uganda and there is hope for more partners.

