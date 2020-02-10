advertisement

One way to get The Rock and John Cena to return to WrestleMania is to get them to their Los Angeles doorsteps. WWE said Monday that “WrestleMania 37” will take place at the Inglewood SoFi Stadium.

The event will take place on March 28 in the first quarter of 2021.

The SoFi stadium, which is currently under construction, is located on the site of the former Hollywood Park race track. The SoFi Stadium is expected to open this summer and is the new home of L.A.’s RFL and Chargers NFL teams.

“There’s nothing like WrestleMania Week,” said Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles. “It is a unique event that will give the region an economic boom – and fans from all over the world will find a city ready to take it in and welcome the spectacle.”

“The city of Inglewood is thrilled that WrestleMania will contribute to the growing number of national and international events that will take place in our city over the next eight years,” said Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. and will be of almost all ages followed demographically. When planning this banquet event, we can say without contradiction that in Inglewood only … everything has changed. “

“WrestleMania is one of the most watched events in the world and we are proud to welcome WWE to the Inglewood community,” said Jason Gannon, general manager of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. “WWE’s commitment to the community is in line with our mission to achieve sustainable positive impact in the community. We look forward to making a difference with WWE. “

“We are excited to bring WrestleMania back to Los Angeles on behalf of all WWE employees,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman and CEO. “WrestleMania will set the bar for future sports and entertainment events in the SoFi stadium as we add this facility to the places of worship of our extravagant pop culture.”

WrestleMania Week will also bring Fox ‘”Friday Night SmackDown”, USA Networks “Monday Night Raw” and pay-per-view event “NXT TakeOver” to the region. These three shows take place at the Staples Center, where the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers play.

The WWE Hall of Fame introductory ceremony will also take place in the city. The WrestleMania Access fan festival takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

This year’s WrestleMania will take place on Sunday April 5th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

