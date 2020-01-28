advertisement

WWE superstar CJ “Lana” Perry visited Instagram to present her new costume inspired by Captain Marvel.

Perry wrote on Instagram: “I am the biggest and most adorable WWE superstar in history !!! I am here to save the world !!! “

Here’s a better look:

The really interesting thing about Perry’s costume is that she put the new Captain Marvel design elements on top of the old Ms. Marvel costume.

This is what Mrs. Marvel’s old costume looked like when you need a refresher.

And here is the newer design by Captain Marvel.

This is not the first time that CJ “Lana” Perry has paid tribute to a cartoon character. In April last year, she showed a costume inspired by Wonder Woman.

She also shared a video of her wearing the outfit and eliminating Ember Moon in a Battle Royal.

For Halloween 2018, she also dresses up as Harley Quinn.

She also posted photos that show her love for comics when she put on a Batman hat in February 2018.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, she also expressed her love for Star Wars. She said to them: “I’m a big Star Wars fan. Look at my shirt. I have a magnet on my fridge that says … It’s Leia and it says:” Well-behaved women rarely take down empires. “

She would also reveal her favorite Star Wars films: “I would definitely say Empire Strikes Back is one of my favorites, hence the shirt. But the return of the Jedi will definitely be my absolute favorite. “

Perry added: “The return of the Jedi has always made me. It was lucky. During Empire Strikes Back I was very, very sad because Han Solo was frozen in the end. “

She continued, “I would definitely say that the Jedi return is my absolute favorite.”

What do you think of CJ “Lana” Perry’s attitude to the Captain Marvel costume? What about her old Wonder Woman-inspired costume?

