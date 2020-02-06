advertisement

WWE stock dropped below $ 40 a share on Thursday before the IPO after the pro-wrestling company released fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial data. When the US market opened at 9:30 a.m.CET, WWE stock was over $ 40 per share.

On Thursday, the company reported that it had exceeded fourth quarter 2019 earnings estimates but missed sales expectations despite reaching a record high thanks to its large “SmackDown” contract with Fox.

According to a consensus estimate drawn up by Yahoo Finance, Wall Street forecasts earnings per share (EPS) of 73 cents to $ 333.28 million in revenue. WWE reported earnings per share of 78 cents to $ 322.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

advertisement

Also read: WWE Exceeds Fourth Quarter Earnings Estimates, But WWE Network Subs Decline 10%

For 2019 as a whole, WWE reported earnings per share of 85 cents (after $ 1.12 in 2018) with sales of $ 960.4 million, which is an annual record for the company.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, WWE Network’s average paid subscribers in the fourth quarter of the company decreased 10% to 1.42 million. That’s a little less than the company’s 1.43 million subscriber projection.

The company will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m.CET to discuss the quarter and year in more detail.

There’s more to come …

advertisement