World Wrestling Entertainment has had a major shock and many investors don’t seem to be satisfied. WWE reported some disappointing earnings estimates on Thursday of the fourth quarter of 2019, firing co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson with immediate effect. Shortly thereafter, its share fell by more than 20 percent in after-hour trading. Bloomberg’s Kamaron Leach and Christopher Palmeri learned more about the changes and investor response:

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. ousted two of its top executives after earnings in 2019 were at the low end of estimates. This has shaken investor confidence in the pro wrestling giant.

… Frank Riddick, a board member for more than 11 years, has been appointed CFO, WWE said Thursday. He reports to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vince McMahon, the billionaire who is often the face of the company.

“The board and I decided that a change was necessary,” McMahon said in a statement. “We have different views about how we can best achieve our strategic priorities.”

However, this can be more than just strategic priorities. In this context, WWE announced on Thursday that they now expect a $ 180 million profit for the fourth quarter of 2019: less than the $ 190 million expected by some and less than the projected $ 186.6 million for the consensus. So there are some revenue challenges there. And selling their shares after close of business seems to be somewhat skeptical about the fundamentals of the company as well as executive sales. And this sale is significant; As of 7:56 p.m. Eastern Thursday, WWE stock fell to $ 47.85 a share (according to Yahoo Finance), $ 14.45 and 23 percent below the closing level of $ 62.30 (at 4:02 p.m. Eastern).

However, these management changes are also a big deal, especially given the longevity of Barrios and Wilson. Barrios has been with WWE since March 2008 and Wilson since February 2009. Shortly before WWE signed its smackdown contract with Fox, they were appointed co-presidents in February 2018. But the audience there wasn’t as big as WWE would have hoped, and it’s noteworthy that there have been some changes, including the replacement of Eric Bischoff by Bruce Prichard as Executive Director of Smackdown in October.

In any case, it is certainly remarkable to see both these changes in management and the drop in prices. A day with inventory data may not be critical to where the WWE will go in the future, but this is definitely not a good data point for it.

