Discover the most important of the show in the previous WWE NXT: December 25, 2019.

Like every Wednesday, WWE is broadcasting a new chapter of NXT from the Performance Center this evening.

Roderick Strong will defend the NXT North American Championship

After all the gifts are open, an action-packed Christmas night edition of NXT awaits on the USA Network, where Roderick Strong brings his NXT North American Championship into play.

Stark has been dominant since winning The Velveteen Dream in September. Who will take a step forward and try to cut the US NXT title?

Keith Lee & Lio Rush meet Damien Priest & Tony Nese

A great team fight has been confirmed for the NXT Christmas night as Keith Lee will work with former cruiserweight NXT champion Lio Rush to fight the duo of Damian Priest and Tony Nese.

Lee has been in tears lately, with outstanding performances in NXT TakeOver: WarGames and Survivor Series, where he faced Roman Reigns. For his part, Rush will try to recover after losing his title to Ángel Garza and has found a great partner in The Limitless One.

But the duo on the other side of the ring is not turkey slime. Priest fought a rib injury to defeat monstrous Killian Dain on December 18, while Nese is also a former cruiserweight champion.

Who will win this great defeat by the tag team?

