WWE 2K20, the latest addition to 2K Games’ annual WWE series, ushered in the new year when players encountered an undiscovered bug that caused consistent and widespread crashes.

When the clocks switched from 2019 to 2020, on January 1, players found that trying to play one of the game modes resulted in an immediate crash, as seen in the following video from the newLEGACYinc YouTube channel :

The error appeared to be due to a problem with the game’s internal calendar, when Twitter user @TheShiningDown, the creator and operator of the subreddit / r / wwesupercard, found that the game could be played if the players only temporarily owned it Would change system date by one day back “:

hey # WWE2K # WWE2K20 players! Crash when trying to create something? Crash when opening the original menu? you’re not alone! but I have a solution!

Change your system date back 1 day. @WWEgames messed up the game and brought it to a standstill in most modes in 2020. no joke. RT

– Mike (@TheShiningDown) January 1, 2020

Once you’ve done this to fix your crash, you can reset your date back to normal since I’m playing the Ricochet Tower with my correct date.

– Mike (@TheShiningDown) January 1, 2020

Fortunately, 2K Support’s official Twitter account announced the next day that its team had found a solution to the problem:

This has been resolved. Please restart your # WWE2K20 game to automatically download the update. If you continue to have problems, open a support ticket here: https://t.co/E9ETwypbuw. Thanks again for your patience!

– 2K support (@ 2KSupport) January 1, 2020

WWE 2K20 is known for being notorious and broken since the game was launched in October.

These issues ranged from referees who didn’t count pins, to desynchronization issues in the game’s multiplayer, to horrendous, low-quality graphics.

Even two months after the games were released, players are still tweeting their technical problems with the game under the hashtag # FixWWE2K20.

