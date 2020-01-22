advertisement

The Chinese government has quarantined the city where the deadly corona virus originated and plans to shut down the airport and public transport, Chinese state media reports.

China may also have dramatically underestimated the number of people infected with a mysterious corona virus that has spread worldwide.

The number of deaths related to the virus, which originated in China, has risen to 17, almost doubling in the past 24 hours, officials in Hubei Province said. More than 500 people are infected.

However, there are fears that the number could reach 10,000. The new strain is “as deadly as the Spanish flu,” which killed 50 million people.

Professor Neil Ferguson, a math biology expert at Imperial College London, said the mortality rate was “about the same as for the Spanish flu epidemic, at about one in 50”.

The virus that causes pneumonia symptoms was discovered in the metropolis of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, in late December.

Chinese officials had previously counted 470 infected nationwide. But report from The guard suggests that the true number can be up to 1700.

Relatives told the publication that some Chinese hospitals are not testing patients for the virus.

A man named Huang claims his mother was hospitalized with a fever and cough.

She has not been examined for the mysterious illness, nor has she been quarantined by other patients.

She died on January 14th – with the official cause of death listed as severe pneumonia. Two doctors told the family privately that they were probably infected with the coronavirus, but did not provide any documentation.

The woman’s family was reportedly pressured to burn her body. Employees then disinfected the vehicle in which they were driving and threw away protective suits.

Cases of illness have also been reported in Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and the United States, as well as in the Chinese regions of Hong Kong and Macau.

In Australia, there was a suspected case of the virus in which a man in Brisbane was isolated because he feared he would become infected in China. Since then, he has been released and released from isolation.

An Australian doctor ordered the tests when the man had flu-like symptoms when he returned from Wuhan City.

Since then he has been released from isolation. Queensland Health confirmed that it no longer had any symptoms.

Several countries, including Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia, have tightened border health controls to prevent the spread of the disease.

The new corona virus belongs to the same family of viruses that caused severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). A 2002/03 pandemic, which also broke out in China, killed 800 people worldwide.

Scientists in China said the new corona virus may have been transmitted during the illegal wildlife trade.

China’s director of the Disease Control and Prevention Center, Gao Fu, said the virus is believed to come from a Wuhan market from which it mutated and became human-to-human.

“As far as we know, the source was the wildlife sold at the fish market,” Gao told journalists on Wednesday.

“The virus of this wild animal is gradually mutating.”

NORTH KOREA BAN

North Korea has decided to ban foreign tourists to prevent the spread of a deadly virus from China.

The announcement was made by Young Pioneer Tours, a leading operator. The company said North Korea has temporarily banned tourists due to the spread of the 2019-nCoV corona virus.

The enigma virus has occurred in Wuhan City, China, and has killed at least nine people, with 440 cases confirmed and nearly 1,400 people under medical supervision.

Most foreign tourists to North Korea are Chinese or other nationalities traveling from China to the north, the most important diplomatic ally and the largest aid donor.

