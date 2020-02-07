advertisement

The number of deaths in China’s central Hubei province due to a coronavirus outbreak increased by 69 to 618 on Thursday, according to Chinese state television.

A further 2,447 cases were found in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, bringing the total number to 22,112 in the province.

The total number of cases in mainland China is currently 30,818. The outbreak has spread to 27 other countries, including 14 confirmed cases in Australia.

Most new deaths occurred in Hubei’s provincial capital, Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have its origins.

Wuhan reported 64 new deaths on Thursday, up from 52 on Wednesday. In the meantime, 478 people in Wuhan have died as a result of the virus. New confirmed cases in Wuhan increased around 1501 on Thursday.

The death toll is currently 634. Only two of these deaths occurred outside of mainland China – one in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong.

It came when the Wuhan authorities were instructed to immediately collect all of the corona viruses infected for mass quarantine camps. A senior Chinese official described the fatal outbreak as “war conditions.”

Sun Chunlan, deputy prime minister for the government’s response to the outbreak, ordered that the infected be brought together and taken to isolation, quarantine, or hospital. The New York Times Reports.

Authorities in the city of 11 million people have tried to meet these instructions this week by setting up temporary mass quarantine shelters, including a sports stadium, exhibition center, and building complex.

Ms. Sun said investigators should go to each house and check every resident’s temperatures and question the close contacts of infected patients. “Set up a 24-hour system. There must be no deserters during these times of war, otherwise they will be nailed to the pillar of historical shame forever, ”she said.

When inspecting the shelter at Hongshan Stadium on Tuesday, she said that anyone who should be approved should be rounded up. “It has to be cut off from the source!” She said of the virus, according to the Chinese news agency Modern Express, “You have to keep a close eye! Don’t miss it! “

Posts circulating on social media have indicated poor conditions in the emergency shelters. Many complain of frost conditions, lack of medical personnel and supply shortages.

In the meantime, photos of exhausted doctors and nurses are shared online in China as the country pays tribute to the thousands of workers at the front line of the fatal outbreak of the coronavirus.

Worldwide, more than 28,000 people are infected with the new 2019 nCoV virus. However, the vast majority of cases are in Wuhan, Hubei Province, where the disease was first discovered.

Since December, hospitals have been flooded with sick patients and medical resources have been used up.

Photos released in state media showed that tired medical professionals slumped over desks and slept on the floors of unnamed hospitals that were still wearing their protective clothing.

On social media, people have referred to workers as “heroes” and “warriors in white”.

“They fought for us. They fought the virus. They are parents, they are also daughters and sons,” wrote the Communist Party newspaper, People’s Daily.

Earlier this week, photos of spots and wounds also appeared on the nurses’ faces after wearing face masks for hours.

Painful footage also showed workers in Wuhan collapsing and crying from lack of sleep.

RAGE ON STEALED MASKS

It is a second new 1500 bed hospital built specifically for the treatment of viral patients and opened in China on Thursday.

Clinical trials for a new antiviral drug, remdesivir, should also begin.

But cities are still trying to provide medical care, especially protective masks, and one city has accused another of intercepting and “stealing” a vital shipment on Thursday.

The shipment had been shipped to Chongqing, a community with 400 cases, but was taken over by the government of Dali, a city with only eight confirmed cases in southwestern Yunnan Province, according to state media.

Chongqing asked Dali to return it, but the Dali government said it had already distributed the 598 boxes of masks and could not get them back.

Spitting caused widespread anger on China’s social media, and many users accused Dali of theft.

In the meantime, Wuhan has received public support for protective items such as masks and suits.

– With wires

