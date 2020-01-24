advertisement

A blockade of the central Chinese city, which is believed to be the epicenter of the virus outbreak and which killed at least 18 people, has caused panic when residents went to store supplies and face masks.

The residents of Wuhan queued up to get petrol, and after a quarantine in the city’s 11 million-strong city center, cleared the supermarket shelves at 10 a.m. on January 23.

The fearful residents shared their concerns about the food shortage in the city on social media, with some on the verge of tears.

In an effort to block routes from Wuhan City, the capital of Hubei Province, the city government suspended all buses, trains, subways, ferries, and other long-distance transportation to prevent the virus from spreading.

Flights from Wuhan and a major transportation hub have also been discontinued, it said.

The number of deaths from new viral pneumonia, believed to be animal-borne, increased to 17 on January 22. So far, almost 600 people have been infected with the new corona virus.

“If there is no special reason, citizens should not leave Wuhan City,” said the Wuhan city government in a statement, a state-owned media company said. “Airports and train stations that can be used to leave the city are temporarily closed. The closings will continue until the next announcement. “

The transport block came just before the Lunar New Year when hundreds of millions of people traveled home or went on vacation abroad.

Chinese paramilitary officers with masks guard an entrance to the closed Hankou train station after the city was blocked after a new corona virus broke out in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, on January 23, 2020. (China Daily via Reuters)

By the morning of January 23, the search term “Wuhan is cordoned off” had been viewed on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform with around 214,000 contributions to the discussion at least 510 million times.

Some residents reported a lack of essential goods. One said they felt “it was the end of the world,” Channel News Asia reported. “We really need everyone’s help.”

Other residents of Wuhan said the large supermarkets were overcrowded with people trying to clip the closet. However, the shelves, which normally contained essentials such as meat, vegetables and instant noodles, were empty.

“Everyone is on a shopping spree,” said one Weibo user, showing a picture with a long line at a checkout.

A Twitter user posted footage of a store in Wuhan with almost empty shelves.

“Fruit and vegetables will no longer be available in our local supermarkets here in #Wuhan, but it is still Chinese New Year,” they wrote.

In the meantime, others complained on social media about rising prices for vegetables and other foods.

“No one will object to the sealing of Wuhan, but Wuhan residents must be able to eat and live,” said Weibo user.

Videos of long queues at gas stations went into circulation. A local resident complained that he had to wait an hour before he could refuel his car.

Chinese state media, meanwhile, has reported an increase in demand for face mask consumables, with several varieties sold out.

The ban follows fears that respiratory disease could become a global epidemic, and since the United States this week is the fifth country outside of China – and the first outside of Asia – to confirm an infection.

China admitted on January 20 that the disease could be transmitted from person to person, and it is estimated that the virus has already reached 20 mainland cities other than Wuhan, according to a study by the University of Hong Kong (HKU).

People walk past the closed Hankou train station after the city was blocked after a new corona virus broke out on January 23, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. (China Daily via Reuters)

The Chinese authorities believe the outbreak is related to a fresh food market in Wuhan that sold seafood and wild animals. The market associated with all SARS cases that occurred in Wuhan in 2003 has been closed since January 1st.

Li Bin, vice minister of the Chinese Health Commission, told reporters on Wednesday that the new strain of coronavirus is primarily transmitted through the airway. He warned that China must now work urgently to prevent and control the spread of the disease.

“The virus can mutate and there is a risk of the virus spreading further,” said The Guardian.

The World Health Organization (WHO) should hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the virus and determine whether an emergency public health issue is of international importance. However, the WHO has postponed the meeting and doctors need more information.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus requested his committee to meet again on January 23.

“There was an excellent discussion today during the committee meeting, but it was also clear that we need more information to continue,” Tedros told reporters, CNBC reported. “I take the decision whether or not an emergency in the area of ​​public health is of international interest extremely seriously and I am only willing to make a decision taking all the evidence into account.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have raised their travel arrangements from China from Level 1 to Level 2 on a three-tier scale and warned travelers to take “increased precautions”.

Corona viruses are a family of viruses that cause respiratory diseases ranging from colds to SARS.

The most common symptom of the virus is high fever. Other symptoms include shortness of breath, sore throat and cough. Severe infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the WHO.

Because the virus – also known as 2019-nCoV – has an incubation period of seven days, the symptoms may not be immediately apparent.

Reuters contributed to this report.

