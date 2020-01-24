advertisement

While the WHO decided today that it was too early to call coronavirus “a public health crisis”, the world is now watching closely for China, from which the virus originated.

China’s record when it comes to pandemics is not good. In November 2002, an outbreak of the now known SARS virus – which is similar in nature to the new coronavirus – began in China’s Guangdong province, with a population of 133 million. The People’s Republic of China did not report to the WHO until February 10, 2003, reporting 305 cases involving 105 health care workers and five deaths.

The People’s Republic, in an attempt to conceal the truth from its citizens, a common practice used to maintain morale, discouraged the country’s press from reporting on the SARS outbreak, and even hid reports from the World Health Organization.

China would even go so far as to prevent WHO teams from visiting Guangdong province, where the disease originally spread, barring entry until April.

The reason China’s swift and suspicious behavior for not disclosing information about natural wounds and catastrophes (ie the 2009 earthquake) may partly be due to a traditional belief called the Mandate of Heaven. By mandate, major disasters such as famine, floods, wounds, and earthquakes were a sign from the heavens that the gods were unhappy with the current ruler – reluctance to admit this to the public would often lead to civil unrest, as the masses believed the heavens were warning people about the illegality of the ruler.

The virus continued to spread worldwide thanks to China’s inaction. In February 2004, an elderly woman returned to Toronto from Hong Kong. She died after infecting her son, who would continue spreading the disease at Scarborough Grace Hospital, before committing suicide with the virus.

If Canada were to learn from the past, the country would immediately and unapologetically ban all direct flights from China to enter Canada. With the knowledge that the virus can spread person-to-person, it is important that the country delay the entry of the virus at all costs – though it may already be too late. Two hospitals in Quebec are overseeing five potential carriers, all recently returned from China.

SARS eventually ended up killing 44 people in Canada, which would make it the only country not in Asia to have virus deaths.

Now we can see that China is in complete panic about the virus. The country has taken some massive steps, including the cancellation of the world’s busiest year of travel, the solar New Year, in the country’s capital. The country has also put three major cities in quarantine, a massive step that will prevent people from leaving or entering the city limits. Plans have also been announced that the city will build dedicated coronavirus hospitals in just six days.

While reports come that Chinese authorities have been covering the scale of the #coronovirus outbreak in Wuhan, so do the first videos of people falling like flies.

20 million people are quarantined and obstructed travel … but millions already! pic.twitter.com/3cEx7XaEQV — Darren of Plymouth (@DarrenPlymouth) January 23, 2020

The origin of the virus has been traced back to a market in downtown Wuhan, but some have begun to question it. With China’s history of dishonesty, is it really out of the question that the origin lies in something more malignant?

Take for example the Wuhan maximum security biolab which opened in 2017, one of many planned facilities of that nature throughout China. According to Nature, Wuhan built a lab to deal with “the world’s most dangerous pathogens,”

According to Nature’s article, scientists outside China worry about the escape of pathogens and that “adding a biological dimension to geopolitical tensions between China and other nations”.

If this had any part in the virus it would probably never come to light. But surely, Canadians and the world must be wary of any official information released by the Chinese regime.

