Around 11 million people live in Wuhan.

On Wednesday, the Chinese city of Wuhan said it would “temporarily” close its airport and departing passenger stations.

All public transport services are also being discontinued as the authorities attempt to contain the virus.

The government also urges citizens to leave the city only under special circumstances, the state media said.

City residents were also advised to avoid crowds and minimize public gatherings to prevent the virus from spreading.

In the province of Hubei, whose capital is Wuhan, more than 440 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. 17 people are reported to have died from the virus.

Officials in Hong Kong also reported the first two cases on the territory on Wednesday.

In addition to China, cases have been reported in the United States, South Korea, Thailand and Japan and suspected cases in Australia have been uncovered.

Authorities said the virus originated in a fish market that “carried out illegal wildlife transactions.”

The World Health Organization emergency committee met on Wednesday but could not make a decision on whether to declare a “global emergency” because of the virus.

You are expected to come back on Thursday to discuss the issue further.

