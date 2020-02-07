advertisement

Chinese President Xi Jinping assured US President Donald Trump on Friday that China would do everything possible to contain a new corona virus that killed nearly 640 people, including a doctor who raised the alarm just to be threatened by the police become.

China was gradually delivering results and was confident that it would be able to defeat the epidemic without long-term consequences for economic development, Mr. Xi told his US counterpart on the phone.

The phone call to the White House, which China has accused of frightening the epidemic, came when its central bank promised to step up political support for affected sectors.

According to analysts, growth in the second largest economy in the world could slow by 2 percentage points or more in the first quarter from 6 percent in the last quarter, but may recover strongly if the breakout soon peaks.

Mr. Xi previously declared the virus a “people’s war”. China replied with all its might and “the most thorough and strict preventive and control measures,” said the state media.

The rally’s reputation came amid a wave of sadness and anger on social media over the death of ophthalmologist Li Wenliang.

Dr. Li, 34, was one of eight people who were reprimanded by police in downtown Wuhan, the epicenter of the infection, last month for spreading “illegal and false” information about the flu-like virus.

His social media news warning of a new “Sars-like” coronavirus – an indication of the serious acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) that originated in China and killed nearly 800 people worldwide in 2002-2003 – triggered the anger of the police.

China has been accused of trying to cover up Sars.

Dr. Li was forced to sign a letter on January 3, saying that he “severely disrupted social order” and was threatened with charges.

“We deeply mourn Wuhan’s doctor Li Wenliang. , , After all the rescue operations, Li died at 2.58 in the morning, ”the ruling Communist Party’s popular newspaper said on Twitter.

Many social media users referred to Dr. Li as a hero and accused the authorities of incompetence in the early stages of an outbreak that has meanwhile killed more than 400 people in Wuhan.

“Light a candle and pay homage to the hero,” one person posted on the Weibo platform.

In some media, Dr. Li is described as a hero “ready to tell the truth,” but there were signs that the discussion about his death was censored.

Deaths recorded

The death toll in mainland China was 636 on Friday. The previous day, 73 more deaths were recorded and 3,143 new confirmed infections. This corresponds to 31,161 cases, said the National Health Commission.

The 3,143 new infections were lower on Tuesday than on Wednesday (3,694 and 3,887). However, experts warned that it was too early to say whether the data was a trend.

Two deaths have been reported outside of China, Hong Kong and the Philippines. Uncertainty about how deadly and contagious the virus is has caused countries to quarantine hundreds of people and cut travel links to China.

The virus has spread to 27 countries and regions outside mainland China around the world, according to an official Reuters record.

There were 41 new cases among around 3,700 people who were quarantined in a cruise ship moored off Japan. A total of 61 cases were on board.

In Hong Kong, a cruise ship carrying 3,600 passengers and crew was quarantined for a third day after it was found that three people on board were infected.

Taiwan, which has 16 cases, has banned international cruise ships from docking.

The UK confirmed a third case in which the coronavirus became infected after the person visited an Asian country other than China. The government did not identify the country, but issued a list of places from which travelers who developed symptoms should isolate themselves.

The list included Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand as well as China.

leaving

China’s capital, Beijing, resembles a ghost town where the main thoroughfares and tourist attractions are almost deserted, as the country has cordoned off cities, canceled flights, closed factories, and cut supply lines to global companies.

China has refused to accept travel restrictions imposed by other countries, which WHO believes are unnecessary. The State Department said Italy was ready to restart some flights.

Concerns about the impact of the virus have returned to financial markets, with stock indices in China, Hong Kong and across Asia easing after several days of gains.

Chinese stocks were on their way to the worst week since May.

Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co extended the suspension of production at Chinese factories and joined an increasing number of automakers who faced breakdowns due to supply chain disruptions.

South Korea asked regional governments in China to help resume production at South Korean auto parts suppliers.

Japan’s Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo clothing chain, said it temporarily closed around 370 of its 750 stores in China, while Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered “all necessary steps” to mitigate the impact, including depletion of budget reserves. – Reuters

