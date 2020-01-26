advertisement

Wu Ashun celebrated the Chinese New Year in style when he carded a 67, which gave him a one-off lead in the final round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

The Chinese got out of the rough on the first day and added four birdies before a bogey undercut him on the 16th to eleven, a shot in front of Frenchman Victor Perez.

The Englishman Tom Lewis was next to Ryder Cup star and defending champion Bryson DeChambeau and another American in Kurt Kitayama in third place with nine.

British Open champion Shane Lowry is currently five strokes ahead after doing 69 strokes in the second round in a row. Lowry carded four birdies and dropped a single shot to stay on the sidelines.

Leader Wu let out a scream of “Happy Chinese New Year” when he celebrated his unbelievable second goal at the par 4 start-up and was happy when he was looking for a fourth win on the European Tour.

“This is my Happy Chinese New Year Shot,” he told europeantour.com.

“I feel very comfortable and am very relaxed for the weekend and play the last round. I am always happy to play the last round in the last group.”

Lewis was bogey-free when he finished the week’s lowest round so far with a 65 and he could have gone deeper and missed a putt for Eagle after an excellent second on par 5 18.

Shane Lowry leads the Dubai Desert Classic by five strokes. Photo: Ross Kinnaird / Getty

“I’m really happy,” he said. “I didn’t really get a lot of low scores here, so it’s great to get that score.”

“I missed a few chances, but on the 16th I did a very good up and down, so it kind of balances out.”

Perez came home 31 when he carded a 67, three strokes better than DeChambeau, who came on on the 12th and ended his round with a pair of birdies but also made four bogeys.

The English Eddie Pepperell was younger than compatriot Tommy Fleetwood at eight o’clock.

Results of the third round in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic (Gbr & Irl, unless otherwise stated, par 72):

205 Ashun Wu (Chn) 69 69 67

206 Victor Perez (Fra) 73 66 67

207 Kurt Kitayama (USA) 69 70 68, Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 70 67 70, Tom Lewis 73 69 65

208 Eddie Pepperell 69 67 72

209 Dean Burmester (Rsa) 69 68 72, Tommy Fleetwood 75 65 69, Nacho Elvira (Spa) 73 70 66

210 Soren Kjeldsen (Den) 69 76 65, Shane Lowry 72 69 69, Grant Forrest 73 68 69

211 Adri Arnaus (Spa) 72 68 71, Lucas Herbert (Aus) 69 71 71, Jeff Winther (Den) 76 70 65, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa) 73 66 72, Robert Macintyre 74 70 67, Romain Langasque (Fra) 69 69 73

212 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra) 74 71 67, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 71 70 71, Jack Singh Brar 71 71 70, Ryan Fox (Nzl) 76 70 66

213 Kalle Samooja (Fin) 69 74 70, Sebastian Heisele (Ger) 70 69 74, Sergio Garcia (Spa) 71 72 70, Jordan Smith 72 70 71, Mikko Korhonen (Fin) 74 71 68, Benjamin Hebert (Fra) 72 73 68, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 67 77 69

214 Mathiam Keyser (Rus) 74 68 72, Shaun Norris (Rsa) 69 73 72, Matthias Schwab (Aut) 72 72 70, Scott Jamieson 74 71 69, David Lipsky (USA) 68 75 71, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa) 70 75 69, Gavin Green (Mal) 73 71 70, Matthew Fitzpatrick 74 71 69, Nino Bertasio (Ita) 74 70 70, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 72 70 72

215 Justin Harding (Rsa) 71 73 71, Matthieu Pavon (Fra) 69 71 75, Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spa) 72 74 69, Ian Poulter 71 73 71, Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel) 77 69 69

216 Robert Karlsson (Swe) 69 68 79, Callum Shinkwin 73 73 70, Martin Kaymer (Ger) 72 71 73, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 71 72 73

217 Joost Luiten (Ned) 72 72 73, Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn) 69 73 75, Adrian Otaegui (Spa) 72 71 74, Thomas Detry (Bel) 73 72 72

218 Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin) 73 73 72, Alexander Björk (Swe) 77 69 72, Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) 73 71 74, Julien Guerrier (Fra) 71 74 73, Danny Willett 76 70 72, Lorenzo Gagli (Ita) 75 70 73, Aaron Rai 77 69 72

219 Joachim B. Hansen (Den) 75 70 74, Jason Scrivener (Aus) 77 69 73, David Drysdale 74 71 74, Richie Ramsay 73 73 73, Sean Crocker (USA) 72 72 75, Padraig Harrington 71 75 73, Lee Westwood 78 68 73

220 Zander Lombard (Rsa) 71 75 74

221 Niklas Norgaard Moller (Den) 74 72 75

222 David Law 75 71 76, Romain Wattel (Fra) 70 76 76

223 Sebastian Soderberg (Swe) 71 75 77

