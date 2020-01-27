advertisement

Starting next month, stand-up training will be allowed on a rehearsal basis at the WTA Tour this season, ESPN reported Sunday.

The trial will begin at the Dubai Duty Free Championship and the Hungarian Open, both starting on February 17th. The experiment will continue at all WTA Premier and International events throughout the year, but will not apply to Grand Slam events, according to ESPN.

Serena Williams was penalized at the US Open 2018 for receiving illegal hand signals from her coach Patrick Mouratoglou’s bench against Naomi Osaka in the women’s final. Osaka won the match.

advertisement

“The new trial will allow coaches to train their player in the form they are currently training out of the box without being penalized,” WTA told ESPN.com. “Whether it is verbal words of encouragement or (a) a few words when their player is on the same side of the court with a hand signal, such training as is now out of the box will be allowed.”

The WTA told ESPN it is making the cut because current rules are “difficult to adjust” and because this form of coaching often happens in sports.

Court training will be allowed in its limited form, WTA confirmed to ESPN. This rule, which began on the WTA Tour in 2008, allows players to call their coaches on the court for a one-time conversation during a group.

– Starting the media level

advertisement