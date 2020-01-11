advertisement

Serena Williams rattled Amanda Anisimova 6-1, 6-1 in the third set to reach the final of the ASB Classic on Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand.

Williams, the first seed, will face another compatriot in the final in Jessica Pegula.

Pegula piled on to beat No. 5 seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the other semifinal.

Wozniacki was playing in the second-to-last event for her singles career, which ended with the Australian Open later this month.

Williams and Wozniacki will also play as a team in Sunday’s doubles final, where they will face Asia’s Muhammad and Taylor Townsend.

Brisbane Open

No. 2 seed Karolina Pliskova won a marathon match against No. 3 seed Naomi Osaka 6-7 (10), 7-6 (3), 6-2 to reach the final in Brisbane, Australia, for the third time .

Theeke will go for her third title in the event Sunday against No. 8 Madison Keys of the United States.

Keys rallied to beat former champion Petra Kvitova 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

Shenzhen Open

Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova defeated Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina 7-2, 6-2, 6-4 to claim the title in Shenzhen, China.

Alexandrova, the No. 5 seed, claimed the maiden victory in the second final of her career.

Alexandrova, who won a WTA 125K Series event in Limoges in December, has now won 10 straight games.

