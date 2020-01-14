advertisement

Highest and best Ashleigh Barty battled early deficit to beat Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 and move to Adelaide International quarterfinals in Australia on Tuesday.

Barty used 11 aces and earned 72 percent of her first serve in the win, despite her slow start to the two-hour, 10-minute game. She sailed in the second set and rose 5-2 in the third before Pavlyuchenkova tied it at 5-5. Barty broke Pavlyuchenkova in the 11th game that served for this match.

Romania’s Simona Halep also advanced to the quarterfinals, beating Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 7-5. Halep, the No. 2 seed, moved to 3-0 against Tomljanovic on the strength of seven assets and 19 winners compared to 11 unearned errors.

In the quarterfinals, Barty will play the winner of the match between Arina Rodionova, an Australian who upset Sloane Stephens, and No.8 seed Marketa Vondrousova. Halep will play the winner of the match between seed No 6 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and qualifier Bernarda Pera.

Hobart International

Top Elise Mertens from Belgium won her first round match against qualifier Christina McHale 6-1, 6-1 in Hobart, Australia.

Mertens earned 88 percent of her first serve points compared to just 48 percent for McHale and never faced a break point in the match.

Also advanced were Spain’s No. 2 seed Garbine Muguruza, which eliminated China’s Yafan Wang 6-1, 7-5 and seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. She defeated Slovenia’s Tamra Zidansek 6-1, 6-4.

