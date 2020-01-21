advertisement

January 21, 2020 against Matt Pressman

Originally published on EVannex, with minor changes.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at Model Y unveiling (Photo by CleanTechnica)

advertisement

Elon Musk has achieved some remarkable things at Tesla. However, one consistent blow to the CEO has been the habit of missing deadlines. Let’s face it, Elon Musk has a track record of being late.

However, John Stoll of the Wall Street Journal believes that this worn-out criticism may need to be reviewed after recent events. The Shanghai Gigafactory was built in less than a year. And Tesla already releases more than 1,000 Model 3s per week. After witnessing this progress, Stoll says: “The victory of Tesla is a victory for the disruptor … Tesla achieves its goals.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at Model Y unveiling (Photo by CleanTechnica)

The Wall Street Journal reached to Musk to see if he was ready to do a victory round. He muted because it is “bad karma.”

Stoll says, “I’ll take the lap for him.” Why? “The production performance in Shanghai is important for a wider automotive industry that is struggling to go global, be successful on the Chinese market and go electric,” explains Stoll. “But this latest” gigafabriek “and surpassing its sales target for 2019 are also an important prospect. If Mr. Musk is starting to hit his goals regularly, Tesla will quickly move from interesting phenomenon to major industrial player. “

“It was a phenomenal achievement in every way,” said Michael Dunne, a consultant in China’s auto industry, to the Wall Street Journal. “They clearly applied many lessons they learned from their loaded ramp-up in Fremont.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gOV7rx9ZOag (/ embed) Insight into why Elon Musk’s achievements in China are so remarkable (YouTube: CNBC Television)

Admittedly, Tesla encountered well-documented problems with missing deadlines during the initial introduction of the Model 3 company. But putting things in context is crucial – especially in the wider automotive industry. Stoll notes: “The problem with broken promises is a problem in the automotive industry. General Motors Co. has not achieved the targets for electric vehicles; Ford Motor Co. missed large-scale projections for a luxury brand revival in Lincoln; Volkswagen AG repeatedly missed market share gains in the US. “

That said, Stoll reminds us that “any analysis of Mr. Musk is incomplete without mentioning his reputation for missing the mark on lofty projections. He is aware. When he predicted in April last year that Tesla would be in 2020 would have autonomous robot axis, he warned that his prediction is confronted with this “only criticism – and it is fair – sometimes I am not on time.” “

Stoll says it is wise to pay close attention to Musk’s choice of words immediately after that statement.

“But I can do it,” said Musk.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Matt Pressman is all about Tesla. He is an investor in TSLA, has ordered the Model 3 in advance and enjoys driving the company cars of the Model S and Model X family. As a co-founder of EVANNEX, a family company specializing in aftermarket Tesla accessories, he was an employee / editor of Electric Vehicle University (EVU) and the Owning Model S and Getting Ready for Model 3 books. He writes about Tesla daily and you can follow his work on the EVANNEX blog.









advertisement