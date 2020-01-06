advertisement

The screenplays for “The Irishman”, “Little Women”, “Marriage Story” and “Parasite” were all nominated by the Writers Guild of America, which announced the nominations for the Writers Guild Awards 2020 on Monday.

“Booksmart”, “Knives Out” and “1917” came together in the “Original Screenplay”, “Marriage Story” and “Parasite” categories. In “Adapted Screenplay” “Little Women” and “The Irishman” compete against “A Beautiful” on day in the neighborhood “,” Jojo Rabbit “and” Joker “.

Quentin Tarantinos “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”, one of the favorites for the original screenwriting Oscar, was not nominated by the guild. However, their absence should not be interpreted as a nudge, as the Writers Guild limits eligibility for their awards for screenplays written under their minimum basic contract or under a collective agreement in a handful of other countries. This year, this rule disqualified “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” as well as “Farewell”, “Pain and Fame”, “Waves”, “Grace” and “Toy Story 4”.

Eligible films that have not been nominated include “Bombshell”, “Us”, “Dolemite Is My Name” and “The Two Popes”, for which the WGA wrote an original script, but which competes at the Oscars in the adapted category ,

The WGA also nominated five documentaries for its screenplays: “Foster”, “Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People”, “The Kingmaker” and two by Alex Gibney, “Citizen K” and “The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley”. “

Because of the different eligibility requirements, the Writers Guild Awards are the guild’s least effective grand prizes for predicting Oscar nominations. In the past 10 years of nominations in both the original and adapted screenplay categories, the WGA has only nominated two of the last five Oscar nominations four times, three of the nominations nine times, four of the nominations four times, and all five nominations only three times.

Overall, about two-thirds of the Writers Guild nominees have received Oscar nominations in the past 10 years, less than the Directors Guild, Producers Guild, or Screen Actors Guild.

The Producers Guild and Directors Guild, the most reliable Oscar predictors among the top guild awards, will announce their nominations on Tuesday.

The 2020 Writers Guild Awards will take place on Saturday, February 1, in simultaneous ceremonies hosted by WGA West at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and WGA East at the Edison Ballroom in New York City.

The nominees:

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY-

“1917” written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns; Universal pictures

“Booksmart” written by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins and Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman; United Artists Release

“Knives Out” written by Rian Johnson; Lions gate

“Marriage History” written by Noah Baumbach; Netflix

“Parasite”, screenplay by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, story by Bong Joon Ho; neon

CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY

“A Nice Day in the Neighborhood”, written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, inspired by the article “Can You Say … Hero?” By Tom Junod; TriStar pictures

“The Irishman”, screenplay by Steven Zaillian, based on the book “I Heard You Paint Houses” by Charles Brandt; Netflix

“Jojo Rabbit”, script by Taika Waititi, based on the book “Caging Skies” by Christine Leunens; Fox Searchlight

“Joker”, written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, based on characters from DC Comics; Warner Bros. Pictures

“Little Women”, written by Greta Gerwig, based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott; Sony Pictures

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

“Citizen K” written by Alex Gibney; Greenwich Entertainment

“Care” written by Mark Jonathan Harris; HBO Documentary Films

“The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley”, written by Alex Gibney; HBO Documentary Films

“Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People”, written by Robert Seidman & Oren Rudavsky; First run functions

“The Kingmaker” written by Lauren Greenfield; Showtime documentaries

